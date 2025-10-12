‘Daredevil’ Pilot Famous for Extreme Altitude Tricks Identified in Huntington Beach Helicopter Crash

A pilot has been identified following a helicopter crash that injured five people in Huntington Beach, California. He is known as a daredevil pilot, famous for flying at both extremely high and low altitudes. The pilot has been identified as Eric Nixon, an aviation enthusiast known for his daring stunts. He was allegedly flying the helicopter when it spiraled out of control and subsequently crashed near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street in Huntington Beach, California.
Jerry Miller, the pilot’s son-in-law, confirmed Nixon’s identity, reportedly on a phone call to the journalists, where he also accounted regarding his current condition. He said, “He’s in the hospital with some broken ribs, crushed vertebrae, and several bruises.” However, authorities did not immediately confirm that Nixon was the pilot at the time of the crash.
Nixon’s friends also described him as a passionate flyer who “lived and breathed helicopters,” as per reports. And this is evident from his Instagram account as well, which reflects his passion for flying and comprises a series of videos of jaw-dropping tricks, including low-altitude dashes and quick turns, which can give a breathtaking adrenaline rush to common people.
Talking deep into his personal life, Nixon has more than 20 years of married life with his wife named Kim. She is quite active on social media, especially during more light-hearted moments, sharing a love for aviation. A video can be found on social media, a bit earlier this year, the man filmed himself setting down a helicopter of his, alongside the mountain, stating that he would be on the ground until bad weather passed.
He wrote on the caption, “Set down and wait it out rather than keeping my original schedule. Safety first!” Coming back to the crash incident, it reportedly took place just after 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) during the “Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast” event, which is a famous event involving luxury and exotic cars as well as helicopters near the beach.
The authorities didn’t properly reveal the condition of the victims of the crash, but officials have informed that a couple of people have been pulled out of the aircraft safely three pedestrians were injured too. Also, five individuals were subsequently taken to the hospital.
Attendees and bystanders captured the crash on video, which quickly went viral on social media. Footage shows the helicopter losing control before descending toward the street, crashing, and erupting in flames. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were briefed and are leading the investigation, as per City Officials.
“HBPD and HBFD personnel immediately arrived on scene and contained the area. Five people were transported to the hospital for treatment,” the City of Huntington Beach X account posted on X. “The helicopter involved is associated with the Cars and Copters event scheduled for tomorrow.” They continued saying, “The FAA and NTSB have been notified, and the investigation remains ongoing.” According to local government data, more than 11 million people visit the Huntington Beach area each year.