‘Daredevil’ Pilot Famous for Extreme Altitude Tricks Identified in Huntington Beach Helicopter Crash

A pilot has been identified following a helicopter crash that injured five people in Huntington Beach, California. He is known as a daredevil pilot, famous for flying at both extremely high and low altitudes. The pilot has been identified as Eric Nixon, an aviation enthusiast known for his daring stunts. He was allegedly flying the helicopter when it spiraled out of control and subsequently crashed near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street in Huntington Beach, California.

Jerry Miller, the pilot’s son-in-law, confirmed Nixon’s identity, reportedly on a phone call to the journalists, where he also accounted regarding his current condition. He said, “He’s in the hospital with some broken ribs, crushed vertebrae, and several bruises.” However, authorities did not immediately confirm that Nixon was the pilot at the time of the crash.