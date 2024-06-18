'Dangerous' But Not 'Cruel': Prince Harry's Stinging Two-Word Nickname for Queen Camilla

Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family has been deteriorating for several years now. Things worsened in January last year when Harry released his memoir, Spare. One of the major revelations in his book was how he felt about his stepmom, Queen Camilla. He shared that he and Prince William weren't too thrilled when their dad, King Charles, chose Camilla over their mother, Princess Diana. Harry even had a nickname for her. In his book, he didn't hold back, calling Camilla the 'other woman,' according to the Mirror.

In his memoir, Harry revealed that he and William requested their father not to marry Camilla. He wrote, “We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman because we suffered the downstream effects.” As reported by TIME, he penned, “Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand and wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

Harry further shared that William felt immense guilt after Charles and Camilla became a couple. “Willy long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman, which confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed, he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner.” In his memoir, Harry also reflects on his mother’s BBC Panorama interview where she infamously said, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

The Duke of Sussex opined, “She left Willy and me out of the equation," leaving them unable to fully grasp the complexities of their parents' relationship. Deeming Camilla dangerous, he wrote, “I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar. Funnily, I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

In another instance, he added, “She was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was an open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Harry also discussed Camilla during an interview with Good Morning America and hinted at her selfish nature. He said, “She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.”