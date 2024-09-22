Dance Group With Astounding Core Strength Defied Gravity in 'Genius' Audition for 'AGT'

In the year 2024, the idea of defying gravity sounds very far-fetched, doesn't it? However, the Japanese dance troupe AIRFOOTWORKS is an exception to this rule. Last month, this extraordinary quartet performed on America's Got Talent, captivating viewers with a performance that included gravity-defying stunts. Even the judges and spectators were taken aback by the group's audition, which included a routine pull-up quickly escalating into a breathtaking synchronized dance.

As the music began, the audience was clueless as to why the poles and bars were arranged around the dancers. Soon, it became obvious that they intended to employ it as a means of propulsion. Nevertheless, without ever stepping foot on the floor, the pull-up routine swiftly transformed into a mesmerizing synchronized dance to Justin Bieber's song Where Are U Now. The audience and all four judges went wild for them after their performance.

Many people lauded the squad for their incredible 'core strength' in the audition video, which garnered millions of views on YouTube. One impressed fan wrote, "Without question one of the most original, creative, and exciting auditions I’ve seen this season! Genius!" While another user commented, "Their moves are so seamlessly smooth and flair...the foot dancing is just amazing." Someone else pointed out, "People dont understand the levelof these kind of performances. The body strength needed is crazy. Ask anyone who does street workouts/ calisthenics."

On the other hand, many were upset as the squad didn't win the golden buzzer. Yet another supporter brought up, "Firstly, this is genius. Secondly that young lady worked hard to keep up with the boys. Her bboy skills were amazing and the dynamic of them is amazing. Golden buzzer worthy from a dance perspective. We get to see them more now." One more individual remarked, "They give average singers and ridiculous silly acts the golden buzzer and they ROB amazing talented acts like these guys from it!!! This group was FANTASTIC."

Aside from their amazing dancing abilities, one of the most intriguing things about the group is their coach, Kenichi Ebina, who won America's Got Talent season 8. Ebina first appeared on AGT in 2013 with a performance that fused robot-style dancing with martial arts, reminiscent of dubstep. His enthusiasm for his Matrix-style movement, he joked with the judges, developed from his experience boosting people with his running man. As reported by NBC, he said at the time, "Dancing is my passion. My dream is to do my full-length, one-month show in Vegas. That’s why I’m here."

Ebina went on to teach others his amazing abilities after winning season 8 against singer Jimmy Rose and stand-up comedian Taylor Williamson. After posting a handful of hilarious Instagram images of himself and Airfootworks in Los Angeles, Ebina's return to America's Got Talent was both anticipated and much appreciated in episode 8 of season 19. Ebina also served as a coach to the Japanese unicycling team Unicircle Flow in season 16, and the team made it to the quarterfinals because of their sleek acts.