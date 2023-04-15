Dakota Johnson's Remuneration Elevated to 7 Figures After 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Premiered

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson reportedly took home an amount of $250,000 for the first installment of the film. However, after its resounding and unprecedented success, the actress received close to a million dollars after successful remuneration negotiations for the rest of the franchise.

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Johnson played the character of Anastasia Steel, who in an attempt to help her journalist friend, interviews Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornon. The two enter a relationship infused with physical intimacy and infatuation until Anastasia realizes that her boyfriend's sexual relationship is fueled by his traumatic past and attempts to unravel those scars to heal him.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Johnson's character portrayal was superb; the depth of raw emotions on screen and the chemistry that developed between the co-stars as the film progressed and of course the plot, which was not ubiquitous or as commonly seen in mainstream media by then, garnered the attention of millions worldwide, making the film a roaring success. According to reports by Koimoi, the film made a massive collection of $570 million at the box office post its release.

In a 2016 interview with comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres, Johnson light-heartedly discussed the impact of the film on her life, since she had to enact quite bold themes of BDSM and film scenes with sexual undertones. Ellen also enquired about her family member's reaction to the film to which Dakota awkwardly denies them ever having watched her "do that," emphasizing that it would be weird. The friendly banter continued during the promotion of her new film "Black Mass".

No one leaves Ellen's show empty handed and so to extend her gratitude, the "Finding Dory" actress gifted Johnson familiar goodies while paying tribute to her film: among them was a flogger, a spanker, a pair of blue handcuffs, and a blanket which read "Ellen's got you covered."

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While her film was stupendous on screen, the actress opened up about it being "psychotic" while filming several scenes. According to Cinema Blend, there were a lot of internal clashes between the author of the book, E.L. James, and the director of the first film, Sam Taylor-Johnson, which led to a rather messy start.

Due to the creative differences between the author and the director, it was a struggle for the cast. Johnson recalled filming two different versions of the film: one was the writer's vision and the other was the director's. James reportedly had a lot of creative control and "wanted things and certain scenes a certain way." "There are parts of a book that won't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say it out loud. It was always a battle. Always" she added.