Cuban Immigrant’s Death in ICE Custody Ruled a Homicide — Autopsy Details Revealed

A Cuban immigrant died in ICE custody at the Texas detention center on January 3, 2026. Multiple conflicting accounts surrounding his death left the cause unclear. ICE further complicated the situation by providing conflicting and inconsistent details.

However, an autopsy later ruled the death a homicide. According to The Mirror US, the report revealed that Geraldo Lunas Campos died due to asphyxia caused by pressure on the neck and torso. Examiners determined that the 55-year-old man could not breathe as he was being held down by the guards.

According to reports, Campos had a heated altercation with the guards, who later claimed that he was attempting suicide. They alleged that they were trying to stop the immigrant from harming himself, but were unsuccessful.

However, a witness of the incident revealed to The Associated Press that Lunas Campos was handcuffed and held by at least five guards during the argument.

One of the guards reportedly had his arm around Campos’ neck, squeezing till he was unconscious, the witness claimed. The autopsy, done by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office, to establish the cause of death also found signs of struggle in his body.

There were also haemorrhages in his neck, as well as marks on his knees and chest, suggesting physical altercation. Deputy medical examiner Dr. Adam Gonzalez concluded the cause of death to be asphyxia.

Campos reportedly had injuries linked with restraint and extreme force. Officials revealed that the force even led to the capillaries around his neck and eyelids burst out.

Another forensic pathologist weighed in on the incident after looking at the reports, and added that the injuries on Campos’ neck revealed that hand/knee pressure was used to restrain him.

ICE did not mention the altercation in their report or did not say whether the man was taking any medications. But the autopsy revealed that he was taking antidepressant and antihistamine medications.

Reports suggest that Campos also had a history of anxiety and bipolar disorder. ICE agents claimed that they called medical personnel to treat him when the he became disruptive, but authorities pronounced him dead.

DHS spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin addressed the incident, stating, “Campos violently resisted the security staff and continued to attempt to take his life. During the ensuing struggle, Campos stopped breathing and lost consciousness.” She further added that he was a convicted felon and an illegal immigrant.

Court records reveal that Lunas Campos was allegedly convicted in 2003 of s—- contact with a person under 11. He was sentenced to one year in jail for the felony offense and placed on the state s– offender registry.

The man was then sentenced to five years in prison in 2009. The New York corrections records showed, Campos also completed a sentence of three years of supervision for attempting to sell a controlled substance, in January 2017.

Campos is believed to be one of the first detainees sent to Camp Montana East. He arrived at the detention center in September following his arrest in Rochester, New York, where he had lived for more than 20 years.

Now that the death has been ruled a homicide, the guards may face civil or criminal liability. It’s unclear if they are government employees or independent contractors.

Campos’ death comes after three people were reported dead in ICE custody in Camp East, Montana. There have been repeated claims of brutal conditions at ICE detention centers and little to no medical help, leading to alarming number of deaths but DHS has continued to refute the claims.