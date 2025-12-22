Cuban Immigrant Hits ICE Agents With SUV — Then Gets Shot by Officers

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that an ICE agent had to fire shots at an illegal Cuban immigrant after he hit two officers with his SUV.

The incident occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota, while trying to detain the “illegal alien,” as referred to by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on X (formerly Twitter). According to The Mirror US, the man also bit an agent while trying to evade the officers on foot.

The officers had sustained injuries from the SUV crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Meanwhile, the man was unharmed despite shots being fired at him.

The Cuban man reportedly entered the US illegally in 2024 using the previous administration program, which isn’t functional anymore. As per the program, established by former President Joe Biden, migrants could enter the US without any valid documentation while their asylum claims remained in progress.

ILLEGAL ALIEN STRIKES, BITES AND FLEES FROM OFFICERS IN MINNESOTA: Cuban illegal alien Juan Carlos Romero today attempted to evade ICE by ramming his car into two officers AND multiple vehicles — causing officers to defensively fire their service weapons. After a pursuit, he… https://t.co/jsglRx3h9g pic.twitter.com/ZQ2HoXa7bh — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 22, 2025



The police were also notified about the incident and the open firing. Later, they discovered the shots were fired by an ICE agent. Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin’s email mentions that agents saw the man entering his SUV.

On Dec. 21, ICE officers positively identified Juan Carlos Rodrigues Romero, an illegal alien from Cuba, as he got into a white SUV near Westminster Street in St. Paul, Minnesota. When ICE Enforcement officers conducted a lawful vehicle stop, officers approached and identified… pic.twitter.com/U4sT4ABH0l — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 22, 2025

They went to his SUV to speak to him, but he did not open the windows to talk. The agents warned him against resisting, and were about to shatter the window. That’s when he sped up and hit one agent, while driving towards his apartment.

Other agents asked him to get out of the SUV, but he rammed his car into another agent. This led to an agent firing shots; however, none of them caused injury to the man.

After this, the SUV struck an ICE vehicle, and the man tried to escape again from the officials. He was then captured by the agents and taken into custody.

This is not the first time agents have had to use weapons and force to detain an illegal immigrant. A video of an ICE agent in Minneapolis running a vehicle ran over a local resident recent went viral online. Another video of an agent dragging a pregnant woman also caused uproar.