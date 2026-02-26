Cuban Forces Kill 4 During Attempted ‘Terrorist Infiltration’ Using U.S.-Registered Speedboat

The Cuban military has stated that it killed four individuals and captured six others after a United States speedboat allegedly attempted an armed infiltration through the country’s north coast on Wednesday, February 25.

Authorities said that the individuals present on the boat lived in the United States but were Cuban residents. The Cuban government dubbed it “foiled armed infiltration” and said that the group entered the nation’s territorial waters in order to carry out a terrorist attack. The incident occurred one mile off the country’s north coast.

The speedboat, reportedly registered in Florida, carried 10 men who were armed with military-style weapons. The Cuban military seized firearms which included a variety of guns, homemade Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests, specialized gun sights and army clothing.

According to NBC News, the Cuban Ministry of the Interior released an official statement regarding the incident, saying, “When a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, carrying five service members, approached the vessel for identification, the crew of the violating speedboat opened fire on the Cuban personnel, resulting in the injury of the commander of the Cuban vessel.”

A commander sustained injuries during the exchange, along with six people on the speedboat. All individuals injured during the attack were given medical assistance, according to the ministry. Authorities also revealed that they later arrested another individual who reportedly traveled from the United States to assist the group.

In an official statement on X regarding the incident, The Cuban Embassy in U.S. revealed the names of the six individuals detained by the Cuban military from the speedboat. The names are as follows: Amijail Sánchez González, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, Conrado Galindo Sariol, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra.

Participants in Foiled Armed Infiltration in Villa Clara Identified As part of the ongoing investigation into the armed attack against a patrol vessel of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, in the northeastern area of the El Pino channel, at Cayo Falcones,… pic.twitter.com/s9IFmUkqvk — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) February 26, 2026

Referring to the detained individuals, the post read, “Most have prior records involving criminal and violent activity, including Amijail Sánchez González and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, who appear on Cuba’s National List of individuals and entities designated pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373, international law, and Cuban domestic legislation.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that United States officials were informed about the incident and that they are reviewing the case. Denying any involvement of United States government personnel, Rubio said that he could not comment further as limited information regarding the incident was available to him.

The incident has the potential to escalate tensions between the United States and Cuba. The two countries have historically shared a stormy relationship with each other over the years, owing to which the United States government halted oil transfers to the Cuban government. However, sales to the private sector still continues to be allowed.