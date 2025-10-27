Critics Brand Donald Trump As ‘Man Baby’ for Repeatedly Complaining About UN Teleprompter Issue

Donald Trump is unable to forget about the teleprompter issue at the UN General Assembly last month. During his recent trip to Asia, the POTUS once again complained about the issue, and critics are not having it. Many have branded the Republican President as a “whining man baby,” for his repeated complaints about the same thing.

On Sunday, Donald Trump was in Malaysia to oversee the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal. He first boasted about brokering the pact in July that may save “millions of lives.” Then, he went on to discuss a more serious issue – what he faced with the teleprompter at the United Nations Assembly.

Wow. Man baby is still mad his staff is incompetent. — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) October 26, 2025

“The United Nations should be doing this, but they don’t do it,” he started off. “They turned off my teleprompter when I made a speech. I had to make a speech without a teleprompter. They’re good at that,” he said mockingly. He also discussed the escalator issue. “The escalator wasn’t working too well; it came to a complete halt,” Trump said.

For the unversed, when Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived at the assembly, they stepped on the escalator, and it abruptly came to a halt almost immediately. As a result, the pair had to walk up the stairs. His administration called it intentional sabotage. Then, while speaking at the assembly, his teleprompter stopped working, which made him quite frustrated with the whole thing.

However, his repeated complaints about the same thing have not been received well by the critics. “Wow. Man, baby is still mad his staff is incompetent,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

BREAKING: Trump got invited to speak at the United Nations… and used his time to rant about a broken escalator and a teleprompter. World leaders were expecting strategy.

They got stand-up comedy. pic.twitter.com/hkvSzBtOry — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 23, 2025

“Wait. Wasn’t Trump the one who claimed he never needed teleprompters? In other news, when ‘the fittest president’ can’t climb stairs, you know the situation is dire,” another wondered. A third added, “He is such a whining man, baby. Could you imagine [Putin] whining that his teleprompter was turned off?”

One commented, “At first I thought this had to be an old video, but of course the man-child is still going on about something that happened forever ago, And I thought he didn’t use teleprompters.” A second shared the same sentiment: “Trump sounds like a guy who wandered off from a retirement home and started giving a press conference about the broken escalator. Every time he opens his mouth abroad, it is less foreign policy and more open mic night at the nursing home. Yikes!”