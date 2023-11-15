Courteney Cox Reminisces The ‘Thousands of Moments’ With Her Onscreen Love Interest Matthew Perry

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Courteney Cox, the iconic actress renowned for her portrayal of Monica Geller on the beloved television series Friends, recently shared a touching tribute to her esteemed co-star, Matthew Perry. The post included a snippet from their famous television sitcom, as Cox expressed her heartfelt words for her co-star and dear friend.

Cox wrote, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty, and I miss you every day." She then continued to delve into the behind-the-scenes anecdotes that not many know of. Perry's kindness and humor were reminisced as she revealed how he would come up with impromptu lines on the show. And how the onscreen couple became an all-time favorite on the show due to the audience's overwhelmingly positive reaction, evolving into the beginning of their iconic love story. Highlighting his penchant for adding spontaneous touches to their performances Cox shared the story behind the video she shared.

"To give a little backstory," Cox explained in her caption, "Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️"

Earlier, on Perry's 52nd birthday in 2021, Cox took to her Instagram Story to share a photo with the actor, playfully writing, "Happy Birthday to one of the funniest people ‘I KNOW’ ❤️." The message cleverly nodded to one of Chandler's most commonly used phrases in the sitcom, adding a touch of nostalgia for fans.

The bond between Cox and Perry on the sets of Friends marked the beginning of their amazing chemistry over the show as fans shipped them together for years. Monica Geller and Chandler Bing made it to the most remembered couple of television sitcoms. Following the conclusion of the sitcom, Cox and Perry did not part ways but continued collaborating on various projects. In February 2013, Cox guest-starred on Perry's NBC series, Go On per US Weekly.

Courteney Cox Reflects on 'Thousands of Moments' with Her 'Kind' On-Screen Love Matthew Perry pic.twitter.com/mTuG1ZAjTr — People (@people) November 14, 2023

The foundation of their on-screen chemistry was laid during the ten years they spent together on the American television series. Friends marked the first time Cox and Perry worked together, with the characters' dynamic evolving over the course of the series. Scott Silveri, a writer-producer for the show, "There was a really fun dynamic between the two of them." Cox remained a steadfast supporter of Perry throughout his life. The writers shared how their chemistry on the sets inspired them to give an outline to the pairing of the stars on the show.

