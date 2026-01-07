Country Music Star Riley Green Turns Heads With Hunting Photos After Killing Buck

Disclaimer: This article mentions hunting and violence against animals.

Country music star and former college football Division I quarterback Riley Green isn’t only successful on the charts; he frequently showcases his hunting kills on social media.

Green, 37, kicked off the new year by sharing a photo gallery on Instagram featuring a buck he killed in Louisiana. The deer appears to be a 10-point buck, and Green proudly posed with his latest prize.

“It was a great day in the woods,” Green wrote.

His Instagram followers widely applauded his sharpshooting and complimented him on finding the deer, much less taking it down. Numerous users called the buck “beautiful” and praised Green on what could be the latest addition to his collection. He has also shown off his abilities with a bow and as a horseback rider in recent months. That’s not too bad for someone who is busy performing across the U.S. and growing his fanbase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman)

“Congratulations on your good aim,” read one comment. “Yummy!”

Another added, “By the looks of his brow tines, he was a fighter!”

Originally from Jacksonville, Ala., Green has released three studio albums and seven extended plays as of January 2026. He released the deluxe version of his 2024 album Don’t Mind If I Do, which featured collaborations with Luke Bryan and Ella Langley, last August. He is considered one of country music’s rising stars and performed “Make It Rain” on The Tonight Show in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman)

Green begins his Cowboy As It Gets tour on April 16 at the Landers Center in Southaven, Miss. The 20-show tour includes stops in 17 states, including three separate stops in New York. According to Big Machine Label Group, Special guests are expected to include Justin Moore, Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Zach John King, Hannah McFarland, and Adam Hood.

“He’s a man whose sincerity is felt not only in his music, but in his character,” Isha Nicole, the SVP of marketing and creative director at Boot Barn, said in a September press release announcing the tour. “As an Alabama native, his small-town roots and strong ties to the American heartland embody Boot Barn’s connection to the country and the communities who thrive there. We take pride in this partnership as Riley echoes the values Boot Barn upholds — humility, grit, and pride in country living.”

An avid sports fan, Green played quarterback at Jacksonville State from 2007 through 2009. He isn’t the only notable country singer who played college football before turning their attention to a full-time music career. Sam Hunt played at Middle Tennessee State University, later became the starting quarterback at UAB, and even had a tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs. Trace Adkins was a walk-on offensive lineman at Louisiana Tech in the early 1990s, though he suffered a knee injury and never played for the Bulldogs. Lee Brice was a long snapper at Clemson in 1998, but walked away from football after an arm injury.