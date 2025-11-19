Could Timothée Chalamet Be Liverpool Rapper EsDeeKid? Wild Internet Theories Say Yes

Timothée Chalamet’s Hollywood career is skyrocketing, with the actor experimenting with diverse genres and some versatile performances. But the internet is convinced that he is also fulfilling his rapping ambitions through an alter ego. We are talking about the anonymous underground rapper, EsDeeKid.

For those unfamiliar, the Liverpool rapper is known for his anonymity along with an enormous underground fan base. His tracks are characterized by his heavy Scouse accent. He also released his debut album, Rebel, in June this year. To keep this anonymity intact, he performs in a bandana and has kept his Instagram account limited to only 4 posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @esdeekid

Now, why does the internet think Timothée Chalamet is actually EsDeeKid? The conspiracy theory was first flagged by artist KJ Freeman on TikTok, from where it soon hit the waves on social media. She pointed out some uncanny resemblances between Chalamet and the Liverpool rapper, saying, “My spidey senses are tingling. I have no hard evidence of this; all I have is pure speculation.”

The first similarity is that both Timothée Chalamet and EsDeeKid have the same eyes. If this was not enough, then the Dune star was also spotted at rapper Fakemink’s concert in London last year. Now, this sparked some suspicion because Fakemink is also said to share a close bond with EsDeeKid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

However, given Chalamet’s busy schedule currently, his appearance at the underground rapper’s concert took the internet by surprise. Some fans also observed that the actor sported his bandana the same way as the rapper. This led to some wild conspiracy theories that the Wonka actor could be doubling as the Liverpool rapper.

Well, given Chalamet’s acting skills, it might not be difficult for him to nail that Liverpool accent. Plus, Timothée has also been vocal about his dream to become a rapper and even came out with some performances during his high school years.

If this theory is indeed true, this might be his way of pursuing that actor-to-musician trajectory in anonymity. Freeman said, “The actor-to-musician crossover is very hard to do. The only person who really managed it was Jamie Foxx, and even then, people thought he was doing a Ray Charles impersonation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @esdeekid

Apart from this, some eagle-eyed fans also observed that there is another similarity in their names. Both Timothée and EsDeeKid have the letters ‘ee’ in their names. One of the netizens on X stated, “The Timothée Chalamet is EsDeeKid theory has got to be the top 5 conspiracy theories of all time.”

While another user added, “My favorite conspiracy theory is that this new UK rapper EsDeeKid is actually Timothée Chalamet.” Talking about the underground rapper, his tracks like 4 Raws and Phantom surged the UK charts, while the track LV Sandals remained a hot favorite on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Interestingly, Timothée Chalamet has yet to shut down these rumors. In fact, he left an eye-raising emoji under an Instagram post that was discussing this wild theory. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in the sports drama Marty Supreme, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow in the lead role.