Could Donald Trump Be the First U.S. President to Be Impeached Thrice? Political Analysts Issue Warning

President Donald Trump wants to be the most famous and beloved president in American history. He may be the first president in U.S. history to be impeached by his own Congress thrice. It may not make him most loved, but he certainly will have the infamy he so desperately seeks.

Political analysts have warned the current administration that looming economic collapse, public dissatisfaction, and allegations of war crimes involving Venezuelan fishing boats may cause President Donald Trump to be impeached, again, if Democrats win control of the House.

Congressman Al Green: “I will not stop, and I promise you that this president is going to be brought down. He has to be brought down… He will be impeached again.” Trump could already be impeached for several high crimes and misdemeanors. Unfortunately Republicans have no… pic.twitter.com/34tMU85CCk — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 5, 2025

Despite his repeated promises and claims, Americans are facing the constant rise in prices of groceries and gas. However, no one from the Trump administration is ready to accept the steady increase in inflation. President Trump has instead called ‘affordability’ a hoax pushed by Democrats.

This perceived disregard for people’s financial struggles during the holiday season and then the suggestion of buying fewer gifts for children, since the U.S. is going through economic turmoil, is one of the causes of the fall of Donald Trump’s approval rating.

Trump’s message to Americans struggling with rising prices: “You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. 2 or 3 is nice…So, we’re doing things right.” pic.twitter.com/gDyc3FotNG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 10, 2025

During his campaign for the second term, Trump had repeatedly slammed Biden and the previous administration for their handling of the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. Trump had also promised the people of the country that there would be no new wars for the United States. He claimed that as a president, his priority will always be the betterment of the nation. However, within one year of his second term, President Trump had the country involved in the Iran-Israel conflict. And recently, by targeting an oil tanker at the coast of Venezuela, experts believe the country may be drawn into another conflict

During his second term, Donald Trump allowed his cabinet to manage their own departments, more or less like in his first term. However, in his first term, there were experienced people running several important departments like education, intelligence, and homeland security.

However, for his second term, people like Kash Patel and Kristi Noem are heading departments where they do not have much experience. The Education Department has already closed. DOGE had cut or eliminated several essential government functions of government operations.

Kristi Noem claimed that 50% of Minnesota “visas and their programs” are fraudulent. It’s hard to verify whether that’s true since it’s unclear what she meant. But the latest data on immigration fraud in Minnesota doesn’t support her claim. 👇 https://t.co/D2eoEG5HAr pic.twitter.com/jMIyTnrp7m — snopes.com (@snopes) December 6, 2025

All this has resulted in weak job numbers and public anger. But, rather than addressing these numbers, Trump ordered that federal employment data not be released.

Trump’s handling of the Israel-Palestine war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has disappointed several of his fans and followers.

The administration had already removed undocumented immigrants, which had resulted in public unrest and disappointment in many immigrant communities that had largely supported Trump during his re-election.

All this has caused quite an uproar in the country. Donald Trump’s approval numbers have tanked, giving Democrats a clear opening for another impeachment.