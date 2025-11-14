Cops Say Their ‘Toilet’ Was a Cardboard Box — Mom Accused of Leaving 3 Kids Alone for Days

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of child abuse.

A mom from Oakland County was arrested after police said she frequently left her three children unattended in their trash-filled apartment. The 31-year-old, Teriomas Tremice Johnson, of Pontiac, has been charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse.

The child abuse charges carry up to 10 years in prison. She was earlier held on a $250,000 bond. Police said during her arraignment that Johnson threw a chair and shouted an expletive at the judge. Johnson was then ordered to be held without bond.

Currently, Johnson is serving a three-year probation term after she was convicted of first-degree retail fraud. Along with child abuse and fraudulent conduct, she is also charged with fourth-degree fleeing and eluding.

Officers have confirmed that they responded to a call last Friday about a possible break-in at a nearby apartment on South Francis in Pontiac. According to the officers in charge, the eldest of Johnson’s kids is a 12-year-old girl. She was the one who called the police and complained about what she thought was a possible break-in of their apartment. However, the officer did not find any evidence of a break-in attempt, but they found the apartment in a deplorable condition.

Look at this horror Deputies opened a door and stepped straight into the kind of nightmare that etches trauma into a child’s brain. This isn’t a “messy home.”

This is the architecture of neglect. This is what rotten parents do… they don’t just fail their children… they… pic.twitter.com/yUymt4SYxq — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) November 13, 2025

The authorities did not find Johnson at the apartment; however, her three children were present. The 12-year-old girl and her siblings (a brother and a sister) were all present. The officials said that they also found three cats in the apartment.

The apartment had no working plumbing, the sinks were clogged, and the children were defecating in a cardboard box kept in the bathroom. The condition of the house and the kids made it very evident that they were living under neglect and difficult conditions, according to a report by Law&Crime.

The kids informed the officers that they hadn’t seen their mother since the previous day. Officers reported they “ located Johnson in Ann Arbor and she eventually made her way back to Pontiac roughly three hours later.”

Officials reported that they arrested her because of the condition of the home and her children. As per reports, the kids were also enrolled in school, but their attendance was too low. Child Protective Services placed each child with their biological fathers.

“It defies understanding how parents blessed with the gift of a child could show such cruelty,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The complete lack of compassion and humanity is heartbreaking, and I am eager to see justice served for this unconscionable act.” Another Pontiac mom was charged earlier this year for abandoning her kids inside a garbage-filled home, reported officials.