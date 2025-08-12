Cops Raid Wrong Home, Point Guns at Innocent Black Family’s Kids – Then Say Something Bizarre Instead of Apologizing

An Innocent Black family in Louisiana was left traumatized after a dozen Baton Rouge Cops showed up at their door. When the BRPD came to their door, forcing them at gunpoint to come out of the house, they were angry and confused.

The police were raiding their home for a man called Josh. This man was no longer living there and wasn’t a friend of the family. So they got their home raided by a dozen police officers over a stranger. The family has decided to sue the Louisiana police over this botched raid operation, as they were not given an explanation.

The Baton Rouge department did not even apologize to the family. In an interview, Ireisha Mouton says this was a scary experience. Her fiancé and their seven kids were terrified after the police showed up, showing guns through their windows.

The cops asked them to put their hands up, and it left them scared. While the police were looking inside the home, they found one of their girls hiding under the bed, covered. The mom explains they did not see her, but what if they saw her and shot her?

The police even flashed lights, loudly banged on the door, and showed a gun while her fiancé was sleeping inside. She stated she wanted to record this as proof, but did not, and tried to protect herself and her kids, as per Atlanta Black Star.

She avoided touching her phone in case the police mistook it for a gun. When the police showed up, she had to cover herself with a blanket as she was just wearing a top.

She did not go to the closet to grab a pair of pants, as even that would have looked like she was getting a gun. The police raided their home for half an hour and left with no explanation. All they said was: “You all can go back to sleep.”

“But I said, how do you all expect us to go back to sleep after all this?” Mouton said.

Fortunately, their neighbor recorded a short video of what was happening. The confusion remains about why they raided their home with a warrant that dates back to July 15, 2024. The man they were looking for may have been spotted there last year, but the family moved there six months ago and has no connection to Joshua Westley.

There has been an oversight, and it shows how cops’ ignorance made this family’s night hell. They are asking to see a warrant and have also hired an attorney to get answers.

Moreover, they did not say yes to the police to raid their home, while the BRPD explains that they have permission. The attorney explains they could have approached the family calmly, but they chose guns and red beams. Oftentimes police is seen using force on innocent Black people.