Cops Give Arrest Update On Fatal Shooting of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13-Year-Old Stepgrandson

Authorities in Florida say no arrests have been made in the fatal, accidental shooting of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman’s 13‑year‑old stepgrandson as the investigation continues.

According to Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, deputies responded to an apartment on Sumter Grove Way in Naples on the evening of Saturday, July 19, where they found Anthony Zecca, the son of Chapman’s stepson Gregory Zecca, with a gunshot wound. The sheriff confirmed that the boy’s death has been classified as an accidental shooting and said his office is still reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Investigators say preliminary findings indicate the firearm discharged inside the apartment while being handled by a family member. Local officials have not confirmed specific details of how the gun was fired, but sources familiar with the case have said Gregory Zecca, who is married to Chapman’s wife Francie’s daughter, accidentally discharged the weapon while inside the home with his son. Emergency responders transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Sheriff Rambosk addressed the case in a statement, describing it as a heartbreaking tragedy for the family and the community. He added that detectives are taking all necessary steps to determine the full sequence of events, including forensic testing on the weapon and collecting witness statements. The sheriff’s office noted that search warrants and subpoenas are part of the standard process for investigating any fatal shooting, even those believed to be accidental.

Chapman, a longtime reality television star, best known for his starring role in Dog the Bounty Hunter, married Francie Chapman in 2021 after the death of his ex-wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019. Anthony was Francie’s grandson, making him Chapman’s stepgrandson. Family representatives released a short statement via TMZ expressing grief and asking for privacy, “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

Authorities have not announced any charges related to the incident. The Sheriff said the evidence so far supports that the shooting was unintentional in a statement seen by PEOPLE: “The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident. The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants.”

Officials will forward their findings to the state attorney’s office once the investigation is complete, which will determine if any legal action is warranted. The sheriff’s office also used the occasion to remind residents about the importance of firearm safety and proper storage, particularly in homes where children are present.

At the time of writing this report, the investigation remains active, with detectives continuing to examine the firearm involved, review autopsy results, and complete interviews with all witnesses. Collier County authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators, but they emphasized that there is no public safety threat and that the case is being treated strictly as an isolated family tragedy.

In 2021, Chapman returned to the spotlight for his active role in the nationwide Brian Laundrie manhunt, claiming to have received over 1,000 tips and offering his bounty-hunting expertise to the investigation. The father of 13 children recently released a memoir titled Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption in 2024.