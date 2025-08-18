News

Cop Strangles 17-Year-Old Boy and Slams Him Into a Window on a Crowded Street – Chilling Moment Caught on Camera

Published on: August 18, 2025 at 11:53 AM ET

He slammed his neck against the window.

The New York sergeant took a violent approach to handling the situation.
The NY police offer has been suspended after choking the teenager. (Image Source: @laiseGomez12//X)

A New York sergeant’s video has gone viral for confronting a teenager with violence in Haverstraw Street. He has been suspended since the incident came to light. The surveillance video shows that he grabbed the 17-year-old Andrew Garcias and slammed him into the window.

It can also be seen that several people are going through the area, so it’s a crowded place. Some festivities were going on in the suburb and police were there to clear out the crowd. Garcia enquired the cop why they needed to disperse.

He just grabbed him by the neck with no explanation. As per the witness, the question irritated the sergeant, and he was triggered by it, leading him to violently approach the boy.

The kid told him that he’s not his father, and that was the moment the cop lost his cool, as per CBS News. There were several cops around the guy to restrain him. They also searched him to see if he had a weapon on him.

The authorities are saying that this was because they suspected that he had a weapon. During the altercation, one cop’s holster clip was off, and another one shouted, “Gun.” After the incident, the cop was on administrative leave, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The video has since gone viral, and people are reacting to the unnecessary force used by the sergeant. One of the users commented that he did not have the right to lay hands on him. 

People are commenting that the sergeant should not have choked the teenager. One person defended the cop, saying it was barely a choke slam and compared it to how we stop reckless children and toddlers.

That night, the police arrested 59 people for disorderly conduct after the parade. According to Garcia, he did not expect to be strangled and called the whole situation a “blur.” He said he watched the viral video and cried as it left him traumatized.

He had just gone there after learning his friend had been arrested. He also got charged with disorderly conduct. Another notable incident was also captured on the footage. Police punched a guy in the ribs and captured a man. However, the reason for his arrest is unclear.

Earlier, another New York sergeant, Erik Duran, was suspended after killing a young man on a motorcycle. He was indicted for manslaughter and negligent homicide.

