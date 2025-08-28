Cop Reveals Heartbreaking Conversation With Travis Decker’s Ex-Wife as ‘Killer Dad’ is Still Missing

Travis Decker, who is suspected of killing his three daughters, has been on the run for the last three months. As the futile search operations continue, the mother of the victims has expressed her frustration. Whitney Decker, ex-wife of the accused, is craving for closure in the triple homicide case that shattered her world.

Whitney reportedly talked to the cops and expressed her frustration, while the FBI has extended its search operation. Earlier this week, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Mike Morrison gave an update in the case as he announced that the FBI has started a grid search of the campsite where the dead bodies of three girls were found. Nearly 100 new federal agents and other law enforcement officials have been brought in to help locate the fugitive as early as possible.

FBI launched intense two day search for suspect Travis Decker near Leavenworth in and around Rock Island Campground where Decker sisters were found murdered in June – the search will revisit area to be abundantly thorough/no new evidence NEXT on @komonews 6p photos: FBI Seattle pic.twitter.com/kLc4VkTWXU — Michelle Esteban (@MichelleKOMO) August 26, 2025

The authorities assured that they would keep looking for Travis Decker, although they have no clue if he’s dead or alive. As reported by The Sun, Sheriff Morrison said, “We understand the frustration. We’re feeling it as well.”

He mentioned talking to the mother of the victims, and said, “We understand that the girls wouldn’t want us to give up, but I did talk last night with Whitney over the phone.”

My heart is broken for Whitney Decker. I cannot imagine how she will go on without her three little girls. Evelyn, Paitlyn, and Olivia deserved so much better. 💔💔💔 I hope they find the monster that did this to them very soon. #ManHunt #Travisdecker pic.twitter.com/ssfMraI5on — Rose (@901Lulu) June 6, 2025

He said that Whitney was frustrated due to the futile efforts for the last three months. “Of course, she wants the kind of closure where we can locate Travis and bring him to justice,” the sheriff said.

In June, Whitney Decker expressed that she wants her ex-husband to be caught ‘dead or alive’. Travis, a military veteran, picked up his three daughters, Paityn Decker (9), Evelyn Decker (8), and Olivia Decker (5), on May 30. However, when he failed to return the girls to their mother in the evening, she contacted Wenatchee Police Department and reported them missing.

Three days later, asphyxiated bodies of the three girls were found near Travis’s abandoned pickup truck at the remote Rock Island Campground. Since then, the law enforcement agencies have been following every lead to locate the suspect, but so far, there has been no luck.

Travis Decker is the only suspect in the killing of his three daughters, as he was the last to be seen with them, and his DNA was found on plastic bags and zip ties that were used to kill the girls. The authorities also revealed that no other DNA was found that could suggest a different suspect other than Travis.

Travis Decker could be using his military survival tactics to hide in the difficult terrains as experts believe he might still be alive. This week, Sheriff Morrison said, “The areas being searched are extremely challenging with steep hillsides, dense brush, minimal cell service, and unpredictable conditions.”

FBI agent Peter Orth stated, “It’s taken us over rough terrain, difficult areas, multiple states, remote locations that are inaccessible. The residents and visitors of Chelan County know very well these areas are covered by vast dirt roads that stretch for miles, no cell phone service, and many other challenges.”

“That effort gets more difficult as time goes on,” he added.

Morrison assured, “We will find him, in one fashion or another,” while adding, “If we need to expand out further, we will.” However, he also mentioned that it could take years to locate Travis Decker.