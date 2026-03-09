Crime

Cop Hits Black Man While Distracted on Phone—Then Brags About Nearly Killing Him Online

Published on: March 9, 2026 at 6:01 AM ET

Ex-Baton Rouge cop Stefan Jones hit bicyclist Dwayne Washington at 83 mph while on his phone, then bragged online about nearly killing him.

Former Baton Rouge cop who bragged about almost killing a Black man faces consequences. | Cover Image Source: (L) Baton Rouge Police Department (R) YouTube @WAFB9

An ex-Baton Rouge police officer, Stefan Jones, almost escaped punishment. He had bragged about nearly killing an innocent Black man. Around March 2025, bicyclist Dwayne ‘Dede’ Washington was hit by Jones’ car. The ex-cop was said to be speeding at 83 mph in a 25 mph zone. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) later released some rather blurry bodycam footage of the incident.

Because the footage was unclear, the media and Washington’s legal team pushed for a clearer version. The BRPD complied with the request. From the footage, Jones was seen clearly distracted by something on his phone.

He continued to speed even after striking the innocent man with his car. He also bragged about how he almost killed the man. Washington suffered serious injuries following the crash. According to official reports, he incurred brain damage and multiple shattered bones.

This also resulted in long and expensive rehab sessions to get better. According to reports by WAFB 9, his medical bills went past $500,000. He still has a mental delay, but is said to be doing better than before. 

The Black man’s mother, Debbie Washington, claimed her world “fell apart” when her son had an accident. Moreover, she had to quit her job. She provided around-the-clock care for her son, as the doctor instructed. Recalling the experience, she said, “I had to bathe him, put his clothes on, feed him…”

As a result of the severe mental and physical damage, a lawsuit was filed against the officer. At the time, Jones was still an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department despite the tragic incident. It was this fact that led Washington’s family to take legal action against him.

Jones has had formal disciplinary action against him multiple times over the years. He first received a 12-day suspension in 2019. Back then, he pulled a taser on college kids who were under the influence of alcohol. And then in 2021, he forged military documents to get time off work. 

Instead of being cast out, he was kept on and only got a 4-day suspension. His most talked-about violation was in 2022. Jones had reportedly purposely damaged an AC unit, causing property damage. Only this time, he did not face any formal action.

With respect to Washington, former officer Jones didn’t appear to show remorse. Per his lawyer, Meghan Matt, the former BRPD cop was bragging online about almost killing her client.

Matt claimed, “The officer who is now on Facebook, making laughing emojis and disrespectful comments about what happened, knowing that this human being’s life will never be the same.” The lawyer added that Jones was beyond the point of justice. She said the BRPD should hold him accountable for his actions.

Jones might have assumed he could escape punishment with a mere pat on his back. Things truly fell apart after the s—– battery incident that took place in December 2025. The surveillance footage of the convenience store showed Jones clearly being improper with the store’s employee.

This caused his arrest and charges pressed against him. He was also placed on paid leave, pending a hearing. However, things never got fully serious legally. He resigned from his position as an officer to escape punishment.

But Washington has filed a new lawsuit against him. 

