Cop Accused of Ignoring 911 Calls to Eat Pizza and Socialize While Couple Was Shot Dead in Their Home

TW: Mentions details about violence leading to death.

Negligence in crime incidents has been a significant issue that leads to unexpected deaths, delayed justice in severe cases, and an increased amount of grief for the families of the victims. The sister of a man shot and killed in Franklin Township, New Jersey, is demanding justice, alleging that a responding police officer’s failure to act on time may have cost her brother and his girlfriend their lives.

This particular incident dates back to August 1, when Tyler Webb, 29, and his girlfriend, Lauren Semanchik, 33, were tragically shot inside their home. Sergeant Kevin Bollaro of the Franklin Township Police Department is accused of neglecting his duty after reportedly delaying his response to multiple 911 calls reporting firing and screams in the area.

According to The Mirror US, the investigators have noted that Bollaro was dispatched to the scene of what would later be identified as a double homicide, but took an extended detour before arriving. Reportedly, Lauren Semanchik’s ex-boyfriend, who was also a police officer, was the alleged murderer.

Kevin Bollaro has been accused of not doing his assigned job properly. Records show that Bollaro received three separate 911 dispatches about gunshots and cries for help. Instead of responding directly, he was reportedly casual about the calls as he made several pit stops to chill before reaching the location.

His GPS record shows that he first made a stop at the ATM, then visited the home of the first caller. Rather than heading to the second caller’s location, he reportedly spent nearly 50 minutes at Duke’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, followed by another 57 minutes at Pittstown Inn, where witnesses said he was seen socializing with others.

After his time in the restaurant, Kevin allegedly parked his police vehicle at Locus Grover Cemetery, where he remained for approximately five hours, according to internal reports. During this time, there was no record of him checking in or reporting suspicious activity.

He later justified the negligence by saying that he went near the area where he received a call, but did not hear any gunfire and was unable to contact the second caller. However, GPS data reportedly showed that he was nowhere near the areas of concern. Both the second and third callers confirmed they never had any interaction with him that night.

Kevin has been suspended from duty and has been charged with official misconduct. Consequently, Kevin’s attorney, Charles Sciarra, maintains that the officer’s actions had no impact on the outcome of the tragic events. “Nothing Kevin Bollaro did or didn’t do that day impacted or could have prevented that tragedy in any way,” Sciarra claimed.

The comment came across as an insensitive one, implying that, despite the circumstances, what happened could not be avoided. Meanwhile, for the victim’s family, the loss of their loved ones can never be changed. Angela Webb, the sister of Tyler Webb, believes that Bollaro’s failure to act with urgency deprived her brother and his girlfriend of a potential chance at survival.

Angela asserted that when people call 911, they do it with a sense of trust in the federal system. 911 is a number for emergencies that nobody should take lightly. “When people call 911, they trust officers to protect them,” she said. “That trust was broken that night.”

“I hope he gets ten years,” Angela said, “and that he spends every single day thinking about what he did,” she added. Our prayers and condolences are with the family of the deceased, and we genuinely hope that timely justice is served to them.