Conservatives Slam Hillary Clinton for Calling Trump 'Danger to the Country' After Second Shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Merely 48 hours after Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt on September 15, 2024, Democrat Hillary Clinton called him a 'danger to the country and the world.' However, conservatives and the former president's supporters seized her comments on social media and blamed her for 'purposely fanning the flames' to put Trump in more danger.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

The one-time presidential nominee appeared for an interview with MSNBC's Primetime host Rachel Maddow and said, "The late great journalist Harry Evans one time said that journalists should try to achieve objectivity. The object in this case is Donald Trump. His demagoguery. His danger to our country and the world," while accusing the media of being 'merciless' to Joe Biden and giving Trump the kid-glove treatment, per the New York Post.

Hillary Clinton encourages the media to escalate their rhetoric against Trump: “I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is. His danger to our country and the world.” pic.twitter.com/f8avfbTlwW — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 17, 2024

Predictably, her remarks offended Trump's family and his allies. To begin with, his eldest son, Don Jr., reacted to Clinton's statement on X, formerly Twitter, and condemned it by saying, "Hillary Clinton knows exactly what she's doing here. Just a day after a Democrat donor and Kamala Harris supporter tried murdering my dad, she is purposely fanning the violent leftwing flames to put his life further in danger."

Hillary Clinton knows exactly what she's doing here. Just a day after a Democrat donor and Kamala Harris supporter tried murdering my dad, she is purposely fanning the violent leftwing flames to put his life further in danger. https://t.co/hzggU4aJw6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2024

More Trump supporters echoed Don Jr.'s sentiments, like @BklynP8triot, who agreed, "Hillary Clinton's rhetoric will get somebody hurt and that's her goal." @BiologicalWoma2 added, "Hillary needs to stop inciting violence against President Trump." @mikpenny2249 called her evil, "What an evil person. She never has anything good to say about anything."

Democrats are promoting the shooting of the Trump. Social media is one of the spots where the stooges are working. These people should be barred from social media. Hateful rhetoric about Trump. The democrats & Hillary are a threat to democracy..#Hillary — Scott (@ScottWa91433575) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile, others reminded that had Trump been this evil, she'd probably have borne the brunt of it. For instance, @nickisuz, said, "If Donald Trump was as bad as she says he is Hillary Clinton would be in jail. He let her go." @Sullie870125 echoed, "What she's actually saying is he's a danger to her staying out of prison." Others like @StockViking called her 'one resentful and sad woman.'

Hillary Clinton couldn’t even wait 48 hours after an assassination attempt to tell everyone that Donald Trump is a danger to our country and the world.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/4uRHnGtsF1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 17, 2024

@GrageDustin slammed her timing for the criticism, "Hillary Clinton couldn't even wait 48 hours after an assassination attempt to tell everyone that Donald Trump is a danger to our country and the world. Unbelievable." @OkieDad918 opined, "That is literally all she has said since 2015 and she is just as irrelevant today as she was then."

She's just a bitter, divisive, and unhappy person. — Brian Johnson (@1BrianKJohnson) September 17, 2024

The former president, who survived his first assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, faced another attempt at his life on Sunday, September 15, 2024, after a gunman identified as Ryan Weasly Routh, was hidden behind the fence of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida when the Secret Service spotted him and fired. Although, at that time, he fled the scene, the officials later took him into custody, per CNN.

The 58-year-old suspect had been an aggressive advocate of fighting in the Ukraine War and his social media handles, which have now been taken down, showed he despised Trump and frequently posted about his defeating silence over the conflict, a possible reason that could prompted him to think of killing the Republican nominee.

GRIEF SUPPORT: If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273).