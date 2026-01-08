Conan O’Brien: Comedians Shouting “F Trump” Are Forgetting To Be Funny

Longtime late-night TV host Conan O’Brien called out comedians who have taken an anti-Donald Trump approach, arguing that some have gone too far in expressing their anger toward the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

Speaking at the Oxford Union earlier this week, O’Brien was asked about how Trump’s presence has impacted comedy. O’Brien replied that some comics have been “co-opted” into primarily focusing on Trump and how much they dislike him.

“You’ve been lulled,” O’Brien said. “It’s like a siren leading you into the rocks. You’ve been lulled into just saying ‘F Trump. F Trump. F Trump. Screw this guy.’ And I think you’ve now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you’ve exchanged it for anger.”

Conan O’Brien knocks ‘F Trump’ comedians during Oxford Union chat. “If you’re just screaming and you’re just angry, you’ve lost your best tool in the toolbox.” pic.twitter.com/DzPpSePin0 — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) January 7, 2026

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers are among the more prominent comics who have been critical of Trump over the last decade. Comedians Negin Farsad and Dean Obeidallah launched a “Boycott Bigotry” campaign in 2018 during Trump’s first presidency. Saturday Night Live has long mocked Trump, but the volume of anti-Trump material significantly increased after his 2016 election victory. Trump previously hosted SNL in 2015 during his presidential campaign.

More recently, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker dedicated much of their last two seasons to criticizing Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and others in the administration. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said that South Park “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years” in a press release last summer, shortly after the show depicted a fictional, nude version of Trump.

Although O’Brien didn’t name any specific comics or shows during his Oxford Union appearance, he made it clear that he has no patience for those who dedicate a significant portion of their material to anti-Trump content. He also urged comedians to “channel that anger” more productively, arguing that “good art … will always be a perfect weapon against power.”

“And that person or any person like that would say, ‘Well, things are too serious now. I don’t need to be funny,’” O’Brien said. “And I think, well, if you’re a comedian, you always need to be funny. You just have to find a way.”

O’Brien later added, “But if you’re just screaming and you’re just angry, you’ve lost your best tool in the toolbox.”

O’Brien currently hosts the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. Recent guests include actress D’Arcy Carden, actor Paul Rudd, and The Simpsons co-creator James L. Brooks; O’Brien was a writer and producer for The Simpsons from 1991 to 1993, and has also lent his voice to the show at times.

The 62-year-old O’Brien stepped down from his Conan talk show in 2021 and has branched out into other ventures, including the 2024 HBO series Conan O’Brien Must Go. A third season of Conan O’Brien Must Go has already been approved, though a premiere date has not been announced as of January 8.