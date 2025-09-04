Common Social Security Mistakes That Could Hurt Your Retirement Benefits – Here’s What You Need to Know

With the current inflation rates, no one can plan a retirement with their life savings. Millions of Americans rely on social security benefits to help them through their golden years. Even after knowing its importance, many people make minor mistakes that can cost them major problems.

These problems can result in a reduction of the benefits they receive. It is important to understand such situations and how to avoid them. This way, one can be sure that people make the most of what they have earned over the years.

One of the most common mistakes one makes is to claim social security too early. People can start receiving their Social Security benefits as early as the age of 62. However, doing so can permanently reduce the amount of benefit one receives.

For someone with an average benefit, this reduction means hundreds of dollars less in their social security checks every month for the rest of their life.

However, if one waits until their full retirement age to claim their benefits, they will surely receive 100% of the benefits. Currently, the full retirement age (FRA) is 67 years for those born in 1960 or later.

If one delays withdrawing benefits up to the age of 70, they will see an increase in their monthly payments. This increase can be as much as 24% through deferred retirement credits.

For retirees without immediate financial need, patience can pay off substantially.

Another error that can cost some serious dollars to the beneficiaries involves how self-employed individuals manage their income. Many business owners choose to classify some of their earnings as dividends rather than wages. This is done to reduce payroll taxes.

This might be a great idea for current tax bills, but it also affects the amount of social security benefits in the future as it reduces the amount of income that is fixed for Social Security contributions.

Social Security benefits are calculated based on lifetime earnings. If one manages to lower the amount of taxable income, it will automatically reduce the future benefits, too.

Business owners should also be careful. They must consider the short-term tax savings against long-term retirement security before they go ahead and adopt aggressive tax strategies.

That’s why it is always suggested to consult with a financial planner or tax professional. They can help strike the right balance.

People must be aware that the FRA is currently 67 years and not 65 years. There are some people who mistakenly believe that 65 is still the standard age. This leads them to file early.

Filing early can unintentionally lock them in a reduced payment cycle. Other important aspects people usually overlook are spousal benefits, survivor benefits, or continuing to work after FRA. These can affect overall pay too.

Therefore, a clear understanding of the FRA rules is necessary. It ensures that one claims benefits at the most advantageous time for your situation.

Finally, if someone continues to work and then collects benefits too before reaching the FRA, it can cause an unexpected reduction.

The Social Security Administration has set annual earnings limits. Those who exceed this limit will see SSA withholding a certain amount of benefits. Retirees who plan to work part-time should be aware of how much they are earning and how much is allowed before SSA comes knocking.

Once you reach FRA, the earnings limit no longer applies. Then they have the freedom to work without penalty.

Social Security benefits are a cornerstone of retirement planning, but they’re also complex. One must educate oneself on the important rules of social security and consult a professional. This will help them get the maximum benefits without any extra cuts and charges.