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Colorado Woman’s Journal Entries Helped the Police Arrest Her in a Theft Case

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 3:54 PM ET

A grocery store begging complaint in Colorado quickly unraveled a stolen sports car case.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Colorado 'homeless' woman drives away in sports car after begging in front of grocery store.
A 'homeless' Colorado woman begs outside of grocery store then drives away in sports car. (Image Source: Google Earth)

Two young travelers allegedly caught begging for money outside a Colorado grocery store ended up behind bars after police discovered the luxury sports car they arrived in had reportedly been stolen hundreds of miles away.

 

Fallon Frederick and Neo Gabrielsen, both 21, were arrested Tuesday in Moffat County, Colorado, after employees at the City Market grocery store in Craig called police about an alleged homeless woman asking shoppers for money outside the store. The Daily Mail reports that things didn’t last long though once police arrived and inspected the car they were traveling in.

 

 

 

Homelessness is also a money train and laundering scheme. At the expense of the homeless. SICK. https://t.co/oft48YJMMc

— Rosie Aguilar MAGA/MAHA! (@RosieAguilar59) March 16, 2026

 

Being the good-hearted soul that he is, our lieutenant gave her a few dollars,” the Colorado sheriff’s office said in the news release. But, according to authorities, “things quickly took an unexpected turn” when the lieutenant watched Frederick walk across the parking lot and climb into the passenger seat of “a very expensive sports car.”

 

 

During the traffic stop, a police K9 alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs in the car. Deputies searched the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia that later tested positive for fentanyl.

 

Investigators also discovered a diary inside the vehicle that Frederick allegedly used to document her and Gabrielsen’s travels through multiple states. According to authorities, the journal included entries describing how the pair relied on the generosity of strangers while begging for money during their journey.

 

Officials said the diary turned out to be unexpectedly useful to investigators. Colorado authorities described it as “one of the more helpful pieces of evidence we’ve seen in a while.”

 

Jail.

 

Colorado police are continuing to investigate.

 

What began as a call about someone asking shoppers for spare change outside a grocery store ultimately ended with two arrests, the recovery of a stolen sports car, and a diary that investigators say helped reveal the suspects’ unusual cross-state journey.

 

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