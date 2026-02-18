Colorado Middle School Teacher Facing Backlash After Allegedly Watching LGBTQ+ Movies With Students

A Colorado middle school is facing widespread backlash after leaked audio indicates the administration allegedly allowed a teacher to watch LGBTQ+ movies with students, potentially without receiving their parents’ approval.

The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network initially shared the story on Feb. 10, accusing an unnamed adult male teacher in the Cherry Creek School District of inviting students — who were between the ages of 11 and 13 — to watch short films and discuss LGBTQ+ content during lunch. That teacher has since been identified as Derek Phelan, a media teacher at Campus Middle School in Greenwood Village, more than 15 miles south of Denver.

According to a letter published by CPAN earlier this month, the recording took place on Jan. 28 during morning announcements. Students were invited to join Spectrum, an LGBTQ club.

More than a week after the audio first emerged, the story gained traction Tuesday, Feb. 17, when Libs of TikTok shared the recording on X. The Libs of TikTok post had more than 100,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

Neither the Cherry Creek School District nor Campus Middle School had publicly commented on the incident at the time of publication. Inquisitr News reached out to Phelan and the administration and was still awaiting a response as of Wednesday morning.

Specific details about the movies in question also remained unknown. Because the students are middle schoolers, it is unclear whether Phelan or the club’s other advisers could face discipline if the films contained adult content, including but not limited to sex or profanity.

As a result, CPAN questioned whether the morning announcements violated student policies. Emails obtained by CPAN show the Spectrum meeting was promoted during morning announcements Jan. 23 and Jan. 26 – 28, even being the top announcement on the final day.

“This meeting occurred during school hours and was promoted directly to students, without advance written notice to parents or an opportunity to review or opt their child out,” CPAN said in a letter to interim Superintendent Jennifer Perry and Board of Education members.

🚨 Formal notice sent @CCSDK12 Today, CPAN sent a formal letter to the Board of Education of Cherry Creek School District raising serious concerns about a confirmed practice at Campus Middle School. Students ages 11–13 were invited, via morning announcements, to attend a… — Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (@CPANColorado) February 11, 2026

According to the school’s online club directory, Spectrum “supports a safe environment for our LGBTQ+ students and … also helps promote events like Day of Silence and other supportive events.” Phelan is one of the club’s five advisers.

Some X users called on Phelan and the other teachers to lose their credentials, while others blamed the administration. CPAN also referenced a districtwide policy known as JLDAC, which concerns “screening/testing of students (and treatment of mental disorders),” and cited the inclusion of Spectrum in the morning announcements as a possible violation.

CPAN argued it is “professionally and developmentally inappropriate” for school personnel to discuss sexuality or sexual identity without a parent or guardian’s knowledge.

“Middle school students are uniquely impressionable, and teachers occupy positions of trust,” CPAN wrote in an open letter. “Introducing sensitive, non-curricular content related to sexuality, particularly in a setting shielded from parental awareness, undermines the parent-child relationship and the district’s duty to respect family boundaries.”