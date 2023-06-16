Colin Jost Slams Pete Davidson Over His Wild Claims About Purchasing $280K Staten Island Ferry

The Suicide Squad 2 actor had recently purchased a stunning $280K worth Staten Island Ferry alongside his best friend Colin Jost. The actor claimed to have made the purchase last year alongside his close friend while the two were 'stoned'. However, in a post on Instagram, Jost slammed Davidson and denied any such claims.

According to reports by Entertainment Now, the Set It Up actor opened up about a wild adventure back in 2022 that he and his bestie Colin Jost had that ended with the two purchasing a ferry which is now working out to be rather expensive. Davidson had just graced a red carpet event looking absolutely savage, rocking his new kicks. He sported PUMA Velophasis sneakers that were an amalgam of style and pizzaz.

He was there on account of promoting his new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The conversation began when Davidson was asked if he had plans to throw an afterparty on his newest investment. In good humor, the former host of SNL responded, "Yeah, if it's not sunk!"

The Rookie actor mentioned how unaware of the boat's condition he was and strongly emphasized his regret of making the investment alongside his former co-host. "I have no idea what's going on with that thing, me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry," claimed Davidson. He proceeded to add how the two were still figuring out the fundamentals of owning such an exquisite ferry.

Although the spur of the moment decision appeared to be a good idea at the time, Davidson no longer shares the same enthusiasm for co-owning a $280K worth vessel. This is mainly because of how expenses to fix the said boat have simply piled on since he made the purchase. "Hopefully, it turns into a Transformer and gets the f*** out of there so I can stop paying for it," chimed Davidson upon reflection.

While The Dirt actor seemed to be positive in claiming the fact that both he and his former co-host from Saturday Night Live Colin Jost were under the influence of a substance, Jost has strongly denied any such claims with a post on Instagram explaining the gravity and reality of the situation. The post included a single headline of the article altered according to Pete Davidson's claims and its caption included the accurate response in which Jost denied any such claims with respect to himself.

In the caption, he clearly mentioned that he was 'stone-cold sober' when the duo purchased the ferry. In another statement, he argues that all 'non-believers' of their supposed mission for the ferry to be fully functional will be begging to be on the boat in roughly two years.

