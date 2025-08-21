‘Cognitive Test Time?’ – Netizens Worried About Donald Trump After He Mixed Up Two Countries And Mispronounced The Name Of Another

Donald Trump mixing up names isn’t a new sight, but the President mixing up the names of two countries in one sentence is a new low. Netizens who pointed out the slip-up were quick to urge the President to take a cognitive test.

The 79-year-old recently mispronounced Azerbaijan while he claimed that he helped the country settle a war. He then went on to confuse two countries and made a bold claim without realizing his mistake.

“It’s, you know, a lot of amazing, amazing things. You saw the ‘Aberbaijan,'” he said while talking to Fox News. He claims that Azerbaijan has been at war with “Albania” for over three decades. “Think of that, I mean, going on for years,” he added.

The President wished to reference the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict that he had intervened in, but failed miserably on national television. Another thing to note was that the countries did not fully settle their three-decade-long conflict even after Trump’s intervention, but they just initiated peace talks.

Social media users were quick to catch the 79-year-old’s mistake, with many raising concerns about his mental health. “He almost nailed ‘Aberbaijan’. That for him is a good day,” one netizen noted.

“C’mon. The guy’s stopping so many wars by the hour, how can you expect him to remember the names of all the countries he’s saving?” another mocked. A third joked about how “Albania, Armenia, Alabama” mean the same to the President and that he couldn’t find the places on a map even if he tried to.

“Is it cognitive test time?” one user questioned, like many others in the comments section. Another labelled him as “Dementia Donald Trump” in their comment. Several others questioned his geographical bearings. “I’m sure he meant what he said …he just doesn’t know any geography,” a user claimed.

This isn’t the first time the President has slipped up when it comes to geography. Trump met the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. The 79-year-old spoke to Fox News aboard Air Force One when he slipped up yet again.

In the week following the meeting, the President noted how he “was going to Russia” for the scheduled meeting. He shared how he was going to see what happens at the meeting to decide his future moves.

“If it’s bad, if it’s something I don’t see a future in, I’m gone, I’ll leave,” he revealed. He then went on to add that he would go back to the US if the meeting went sideways. These instances are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the President appearing visibly confused during his public appearances.

The 79-year-old made headlines for failing to recognize Finland’s President Alexander Stubb at a recent meeting. The President searched the room for Stubb after mentioning him while he sat across from the table from Trump.