CNN Host Expresses Concern Over Paramount’s Potential Victory in Warner Bros. Bidding War

A new development has shaken the media landscape of the United States. It has been in the news for some time that Warner Bros. Discovery has been up for sale. The initial bid by Netflix was formidable. However, it seems that the counteroffer presented by Paramount Skydance has won out.

As things currently stand, Paramount Skydance appears to be the strongest contender of being the new owner of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the parent company of several entertainment and media giants, such as Detective Comics and CNN.

CNN’s acquisition under the Paramount banner has concerned certain critics. It is no secret that Donald Trump and CNN have been at odds with each other.

Paramount Skydance is a company that has a very sizeable conservative audience. It is also extremely MAGA-friendly. According to The Daily Beast, David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, has already overhauled one news media house to cater to a conservative audience. After CBS News, it seems that CNN might be on the business end of such an overhaul.

🚨 🚨 🚨 BREAKING: Paramount is taking over ALL of Warner Brothers as Netflix just dropped out. What does this mean? CNN WILL NOW BE OWNED BY LARRY ELLISON & TEAM, THE SAME GROUP THAT PURCHASED @TheFP AND WHICH HAS PIVOTED CBS TO THE CENTER! 🎉 🙌 🥳 pic.twitter.com/hOQ3Yy3kTk — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) February 26, 2026

On Thursday, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on the the likely acquisition, underscoring the direct impact it might have on his colleagues.

He said, as per The Daily Beast, “There‘s a lot, of course, that could still happen here, but the big news this afternoon is that Paramount suddenly is in a much stronger position to take over CNN and the rest of the Warner Bros. Discovery company, which includes HBO and the Warner Bros. movie studio and all those other assets.”

Netflix and Paramount were not even competing for the same thing. Netflix simply wanted to grab up the entertainment company’s streaming service and film studios. Paramount, on the other hand, wanted the entire company under its wing.

According to current WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the bidding war has upped the company’s value. Zaslav was criticized for his handling of multiple properties under the WB banner.

WHAAAAAAAT I DON’T KNOW HOW DOES THIS WORK BUT EVEN THOUGH PARAMOUNT’S BID IS HIGHER, NETFLIX IS A BETTER OPTION ALTHOUGH IT HAS A LOT OF NEGATIVE THINGS BUT PARAMOUNT IS WORSE. https://t.co/uHGhBHXCSW — Rodney’s ☆ (@Rodneyyy_Mp3) February 26, 2026

However, there are not going to be any immediate changes in the top brass of the company. The acquisition will likely be reviewed for several months. The government of the United States is going to have to give the greenlight for the deal to go ahead.

Recently, Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show was axed by its parent company, Paramount. The company cited budgetary reasons for this move.

However, critics have suggested that this cancellation came in a bid to please the Trump regime, which will be looking into any deal that Paramount Skydance makes.

It remains to be seen if Paramount’s bid is matched or exceeded by any other entity.