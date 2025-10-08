Kaitlan Collins Clashes With Jim Jordan Over ‘Healthcare for Immigrants’ Claim During Shutdown Debate

Donald Trump and his ambitious party have been in the spotlight after the total government shutdown, which occurred on October 1, 2025. President Trump claimed that Democrats were responsible for it. His administration accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants.

This shutdown has further fueled an intense debate between the GOP (Republican) and the Democrats, focusing on the lack of credibility of Trump’s party. People like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have publicly criticized their own party, expressing outrage over the ongoing government shutdown and the debate over rising insurance and healthcare costs.

In a transparent and lengthy social media post, Greene said she’s breaking from the Republican line on key issues, including health insurance and foreign aid. The shutdown has entered its second week as of October 8, 2025.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins grows visibly irritated on-air as Rep. Jim Jordan calls out Democrats for backing healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants. Collins tried to move on as she sifted through her papers, but Jordan wasn’t letting her off easy. COLLINS: “If premiums jump,… pic.twitter.com/9o0l1qGV5n — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 8, 2025

Similarly, in a related development, The Source on CNN featured a tense exchange between journalist Kaitlan Collins and Ohio representative Jim Jordan. During a live interview, Collins fact-checked Jordan after he claimed that Democrats were trying to offer free healthcare to undocumented immigrants, a claim that has been widely speculated since the shutdown.

As per The Irish Star, Jordan argued that ACA subsidies were a key sticking point preventing a compromise. However, journalist Collins corrected him on air, stating: “People who are here illegally, as you know, don’t have access to Medicare or Medicaid or the Obamacare subsidies. It’s federal law. It’s been that way for decades.”

Yet, Jim Jordan stayed firm with his stance, telling her that she is wrong. Meanwhile, Sabrina Corlette, co-director of Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms, dismissed the Republican narrative outright, stating, “The law is very clear. The claim that Democrats want to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants is a flat-out lie.”

Jordan, who is an Ohio native, happens to be a close Trump ally. Jordan represents the state’s 4th congressional district and has long opposed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). He believed it increased costs and gave the government too much control over health care. In 2019, he asked drug companies not to cooperate with a congressional investigation into high drug prices.

However, his critics thought he was biased as he prioritized healthcare more than patients. The former sports coach, whom journalist Kaitlan Collins grilled, has remained an influential figure in shaping far-right legislative strategies.

While the shutdown has questioned the administration after healthcare, agriculture, and other vital sectors have been affected, people are not scared to ask where the billions of dollars that citizens pay in taxes are going. When Donald Trump was quiet right after the shutdown hit, speculation arose that he did not have much to say.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump on the looming Government shutdown. “This is all caused by the Democrats; they asked us to do something that’s totally unreasonable. They never change; they want to give money away to people who entered our country illegally.” Do you support this? pic.twitter.com/ewfyGefMIk — Red Eagle Updates 🦅🇺🇸 (@RedEagleUpdates) September 25, 2025

CNN’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny suggested the POTUS might be purposely quiet and simply waiting for the right time to talk about it. Zeleny also assured the citizens that the Trump administration is actively working to redirect or withhold about $26 billion in previously approved funding, after Democrat-led states started it.

However, Donald Trump returned to his favorite platform, Truth Social, and claimed the shutdown was for the best. “Republicans must use this opportunity of Democrat-forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

As the Republican versus Democrat political fiasco goes on, one thing is clear: the media narrative plays a significant role in shaping the issue in front of the global media. With left-leaning or somewhat biased channels like CNN constantly trying to scrutinze the Trump administration, Hardcore right-wing channels like Fox News are aggressively trying to alter the approach and speak for the 79-year-old and his leadership.