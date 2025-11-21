CNN Host Abby Phillip Calls Out Trump Supporter Ben Ferguson

CNN host Abby Phillip slammed Donald Trump supporter Ben Ferguson during a panel with host Richard Quest. They were discussing inflation, and Ferguson claimed Trump had to deal with the worst inflation ever, which he said came from the Joe Biden era.

The panel on NewsNight took a turn when other hosts disagreed and said Trump’s claims were false. Moreover, we have seen Trump make false claims repeatedly despite his team trying to clean up the situation.

Trump claimed that grocery prices are down and that they have reduced inflation. Meanwhile, his own administration presented different facts and said Trump meant something else. Ferguson tried to do the same, but Quest was not having it.

CNN panel erupts after Ben Ferguson exposes Biden Administration for inflated jobs reports during election year. “Let me just correct you, please. Because first of all, you are saying that the Biden Administration lied about the jobs numbers. That is false. There are revisions.” pic.twitter.com/qSbxLeah3K — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 21, 2025

Quest said, “I heard him say, under Biden, we had the worst inflation ever. I don’t care what definition you have—there was never the worst inflation under the last administration, period. It’s a lie. It’s not true, so when you get this dichotomy…”

Ferguson took a jab, saying he wasn’t alive in 1920, when the worst inflation was recorded. Quest replied that he wasn’t either. Phillip intervened between the two and said that “worst ever” does not mean “worst in my lifetime.”

She added, “Listening comprehension. Listening comprehension, people. ‘The worst ever’ is not ‘the worst in my lifetime,’ okay? Those are not the same thing. Let’s not be silly.” Ferguson continued to argue that Trump was talking about the people who are watching him, and Quest replied, “No, he isn’t. With respect, sir, he’s not. He’s saying the worst ever.”

Abby Phillip’s show tonight is a 5-car pileup, and it always will be with a guest like Ben Ferguson. Ferguson is spectacularly dishonest, shouts over everyone, and never stops talking. Why are Ferguson and Jennings on CNN and not the Fox disinformation network? — dski1973 (@danaski56182362) November 21, 2025

According to reports, inflation reached 9.1% during Biden’s presidency, but came down to 3% when Trump took office. It hasn’t changed much in the last ten months.

Netizens blasted Ferguson, too.

One X user commented under the clip, “I guess you all forgot there was a –503,000 revision in 2019 under your dear leader Trump?” Another one commented with straight facts, “In addition to the jobs data, the most annoying thing was the administration’s repeated claim that 13 million jobs were created. In reality, a majority of those jobs were returned from the pandemic.”