CNN Data Reporter Warns Donald Trump of ‘Major Threat’ to His Presidency

Harry Enten, a senior political data reporter at CNN, didn’t hold back from warning Donald Trump of the possibilities of a looming threat that could potentially “crush his presidency” and “eat it alive.” He went on to mention how the same threat had destroyed the Joe Biden administration.

Addressing the threat in a recent segment, Enten said, “Let me be perfectly clear: Inflation crushed the Joe Biden presidency, it ate it alive. If Donald Trump is not careful, inflation will crush his presidency and eat it alive.” The host of the Margins of Error podcast also emphasized on behalf of fellow Americans that the masses expect him to be “focused” on this matter.

“That is where Americans want him to be focused. They want him focused on fixing the inflation crisis, the inflation problem, and bringing prices down,” said Harry Enten.

He addressed a recent poll’s results which revealed that over 55 percent of voters want Donald Trump to focus either specifically on the inflation crisis or the American economy as a whole. He opined that the poll didn’t matter, saying, “It doesn’t matter what poll you look at. It is the economy, stupid.”

Enten then revealed that two-thirds of the voters (out of which 48 percent were Republicans) felt like he wasn’t really focusing on the problem. “They believe that Donald Trump is not keeping his eyes on the prize,” the senior CNN reporter said.

Harry Enten then warned Donald Trump that voters are in the know that the economy is yet to improve. He revealed that while 49 percent of them voted that they found the economy in November 2020 to be good, the number dropped to 32 percent in November 2024.

Enten then revealed the current poll percentage to be an abysmal 27 percent! This meant that barely 1 out of 4 voters either found the economy to be good.

He then went on an ominous note, warning Trump that his approval rating could plummet if this threat isn’t handled, saying, “If this number does not go up, Donald Trump’s approval rating will go down.”

Harry Enten circled back to where he began from and said “I started this segment by saying that inflation ate the Joe Biden presidency alive, it crushed it. If these numbers remain the same, inflation will do the exact same thing to Donald Trump’s second term. It will eat it alive. It will crush it.”

The senior CNN data reporter’s warning comes just after the President was seen pinning the surge in inflation on his predecessor, Joe Biden. The real estate magnate seemed to shrug all responsibilities off and this didn’t sit well with the Internet, resulting in a few scathing remarks online.