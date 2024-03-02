Clues Hinting at Hailey and Justin Bieber's Impending Divorce, According to Fans

Fans Analyze Hailey and Justin Bieber's Relationship for Signs of Divorce

Trouble in paradise? Hailey Bieber's marriage to Justin Bieber takes "a lot of work," she admits. Fans suspect the power couple is headed for divorce after their 5 years of marriage. Clues like a solemn Justin and a "lonely" Hailey signal problems in their ongoing relationship. Though the loved-up duo wed in 2018, their union may soon be over. Are Hailey and Justin done for good? Fans read the writing on the wall. This showbiz romance could be ready for the finale.

1. Hailey Bieber's Instagram Archives

Fans suspect Hailey Bieber may divorce Justin after noticing she archived many Instagram posts. The couple recently celebrated their 5th anniversary. But there are ongoing rumors of marital problems. Hailey's deleting posts fuels speculation of a split from Justin and rebranding away from him and her past. Some think she's removing pre-Bieber photos to shift to a new Christian pregnant housewife image, amid pregnancy rumors. Justin's absence from Hailey's Instagram has already sparked concerns about their relationship. The couple hasn't addressed divorce or pregnancy speculation, as per The Sun.

2. Stephen Baldwin's Cryptic Instagram Post

Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin fueled speculation that her marriage to Justin is on the rocks by posting a cryptic Instagram plea, as per E News. Baldwin shared a video of Justin singing with the caption "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord." This comes amid weeks of rumors that the couple is headed for divorce. Fans were quick to link Stephen's post to issues in the young couple's marriage, convinced his plea for wisdom and protection is a sign their split is being "soft-launched" and subtly announced.

3. Struggles in Her Marriage

In December, Hailey cryptically posted about "being alone" on Instagram. The caption said, "You don't get tired of being alone?" Then in October, a source said the couple was struggling - Justin acts "needy" and Hailey is "constantly apologizing." At an event for her skincare line Rhode, Hailey was embarrassed by Justin's "immature behavior." An insider said their marriage is "based on Justin's childish needs" and has been "up and down" since their wedding. The pop star's "needy kid" antics may push his wife over the edge, as per The Things.

4. Attempt to Dispel Breakup Rumors

The couple tried to get away with breakup rumors by going on a vacation. They went on a vacation in Aspen and with Kendall Jenner and other close friends, as per Yahoo. The trip was extremely lavish. Fans noticed that Hailey Bieber looked sad in many of the photos. As per them, she had a similar expression during a November date night in LA. They didn't walk closely together, giving off icy vibes to each other. At a holiday party, photos showed them arm-in-arm. They still had serious expressions. Critics accused them of calling the paparazzi on themselves. They wanted to portray a happy marriage. Fans called it a contractual obligation for his arranged marriage.

5. Navigating Challenges

In 2022, Hailey spoke candidly about her marriage to Justin, as per Harper Bazaar. She said it takes work to maintain a marriage. Whatever effort it takes, he's still her best friend. She said, "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out." Hailey explained they put in effort on both sides. She also talked about the future when the kids will arrive in their life, it's going to be difficult. But she believes you don't figure everything out before marriage - you get married and figure it out. Life is always changing, so you have to adapt. That's why vows say "for better or for worse." Through ups and downs, Justin is still the one she rushes home to.