Clowns In Costumes Terrorize Virginia Family—Only to Be Revealed as Relatives in ‘Prank Gone Wrong’

Recently, a Virginia family experienced a horror when a masked trio attempted to break in. The bizarre incident was captured on the ring camera on the front door of the house on Duke Street. The footage revealed three men dressed in clown costumes and masks, standing outside the door for six minutes. In a shocking turn of events, their identity has been revealed, adding a dark twist to the whole thing.

The ring camera footage captured the trio attempting to break in the front door, despite several warnings from the residents inside. At one point, they even managed to get themselves to the backyard door, trying an alternative method. The incident took place on October 14 in Alexandria, a city located just South of Washington D.C.

On Tuesday night, a family in Alexandria, Virginia, was terrorized by three individuals in Halloween masks who attempted to break into their home and threatened to kill them. The incident, which was caught on the family’s doorbell camera, is now under criminal investigation by… pic.twitter.com/YrLWq36n9v — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) October 17, 2025

Shayla, a resident of the house, told ABC7 that initially she thought it was a harmless Halloween prank. However, when the men still didn’t get off the property despite being told to do so several times, the whole family got scared. After an intense investigation, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed that Shayla’s initial guess was right.

According to new information released by the authorities, the three suspects have been identified as family members dressed in “Halloween masks” to scare the residents, who turn out to be their cousins. Alexandria Police Department Chief Tarrick McGuire said that the incident gained significant attention, leading to many tips being sent to the detectives in charge of the case.

Later, they were able to connect with one of the suspects, who is an adult female. She confessed to the whole prank, even revealing the identity of her two companions. According to the release, the woman admitted that she, along with her two sons and a nephew, planned the whole thing. She also added that there were two other adults and a child near the scene who were recording the prank.

HORRIFYING: 3 people dressed up in creepy costumes terrorized a family’s home in Virginia trying to break in and even threatening to kill them! pic.twitter.com/ahW3F8GHJi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 17, 2025

McGuire described this incident as a “moral failure,” noting how quickly it could have gone south and resulted in a fatal incident. According to the chief, when police responded to a 911 call made from inside the house, they learned that the residents were completely in the dark about the prank and seemed truly terrified. Aside from the 911 call, the homeowner also called her brother, who reportedly arrived with a loaded firearm.

“Adults should be accountable for their children, and not exercise this type of behavior. Hopefully, this will be a learning experience for their family,” the police chief told reporters during a October 27 press conference.

Luckily, no one was injured, and the suspects won’t face any criminal charges as the family did not want to proceed legally. Although the trio has been identified as the family members, their actual identity will not be revealed, police said.