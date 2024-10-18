Clinton’s Bizarre Trump ‘Impression’ Leaves Audience Confused as He Jokes About Being Sent to Guantanamo

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton recently left a North Carolina crowd bewildered with a bizarre impersonation of Donald Trump. While speaking at a rally with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Clinton launched into an impression that was meant to showcase Trump’s views on handling domestic enemies. He suggested that Trump might even consider him as ‘the danger within.’ Clinton, however, made no real attempt to capture Trump’s distinctive voice or mannerisms, which only added to the confusion. Clinton remarked, “When you sign up, the oath says you promise to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And he said, ‘I think I will start with domestic. Bring me the Army.’”

As per the New York Post, Clinton continued enacting Trump and said, “Now, I used to like President Clinton. I once said only he and Ronald Reagan were the great presidents since World War II. But I have had a change of heart, and I think he needs to go away for a long time. I am not going to execute him, although I could under the Supreme Court ruling, I think I will just send him to the Colorado supermax for the rest of his life." Clinton then lightened the mood with a punchline about his age, “I want him to transfer me to Guantanamo because when you are 78, you are a lot more worried about being too cold than too hot.”

This isn’t the first time Clinton made headlines with his remarks on Trump. He has long been critical of the Republican nominee’s political persona. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2024, Clinton made it clear that the choice in the election was between 'We the People' and 'Me, Myself, and I.' He drew a sharp contrast between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, praising the latter for her leadership qualities.

As per CNBC, Clinton said, “Kamala Harris will work to solve problems, seize opportunities, ease our fears, and make sure that every single American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams.” Clinton’s jabs at Trump’s self-centered nature also featured at another event. “Donald Trump has been a paragon of consistency…He is still dividing, he is still blaming, [and] he is still belittling other people. He creates chaos, and then he sort of curates it, as if it were precious art. The next time you hear him, don’t count the lies. Count the ‘I(s),” he remarked.

Clinton humorously also likened Trump to a tenor warming up for a performance by repeatedly saying 'me, me, me, me.' In contrast, Clinton assured the audience that Harris, if elected, would start every day by thinking about the American people and their needs.