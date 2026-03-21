Chuck Norris’ Death Brings Back a Surprising Detail From His Past With Donald Trump

Chuck Norris rose to fame with hit films like The Way of the Dragon and The Expendables 2. The star and longtime martial arts legend died on March 19, 2026. His family confirmed the news and said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by the people who loved him most.

The List reported on his political stance and his ties with President Donald Trump. Norris had been involved in conservative politics for years, and his opinion on Trump was never just a throwaway remark.

On March 21, Fox News reported that Donald Trump remembered Norris as a “tough cookie” and a “great supporter.” The List reported that he had already been involved in Republican politics before Trump’s political rise, including backing Mike Huckabee during the 2008 presidential race.

‘He was a really good, tough cookie’ — Trump responds to news of Chuck Norris passing ‘You didn’t want to fight him’ ‘A great supporter’ https://t.co/jBoJyZXdn0 pic.twitter.com/hzab9wFG5Q — RT (@RT_com) March 20, 2026

The earliest known link between the two men goes back to 1974. In a 2016 column for WorldNetDaily, Norris said he met Trump when he had just announced his retirement as World Martial Arts Champion.

Norris wrote that Trump asked why he was stepping away, and he replied, “I want to retire a winner.” Norris later said he liked Trump and described him as “very friendly and sincere.” That line has since been widely quoted. Trump asked why he was walking away, and Norris said he wanted “to retire a winner.” That answer apparently stayed with Trump. “I haven’t seen or spoken to him since. However, I will tell you, I liked him. He was very friendly and sincere,” Norris said.

There is also a second public encounter that adds context to their relationship. An old clip from WrestleMania VII shows Donald Trump and Chuck Norris smiling and shaking hands. The moment dates back to 1991.

🔥 35 years ago this week, two legends, Chuck Norris and Donald Trump, met at Wrestlemania in LA Norris was not just an American icon — he was an American patriot 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YaugpxhJvt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 20, 2026

By 2016, the relationship had become more overtly political. Norris wrote, “After Mike dropped out, I decided to wait until the people chose the candidate they wanted as their next president. Then, I would wholeheartedly support that candidate, which is now Donald Trump.”

Chuck Norris kept that support going into the 2020 election cycle. He later wrote another a piece praising Trump , this time listing what he saw as the biggest wins of Trump’s first term. In a column for WorldNetDaily, the late actor wrote about his first meeting with a young Donald Trump. “I met Trump 42 years ago at the Los Angeles Sports Arena,” Norris wrote on WND.

In November 2020, Norris posted an article titled “Top 15 accomplishments of Trump’s presidency” on WND. His support for Trump as the President of the United States occasionally led to rumors that he might be considered for FBI Director in future.

People reported that on his 86th birthday, just days before his death, he posted a video saying, “I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love,” Norris wrote.

As the world mourns the death of an iconic star, his birthday post feels a little ironic as he died nine days later.