Are you ready for a sensational cinematic journey on a legendary epic? Christopher Nolan, the mastermind behind Oppenheimer and Inception, is all set to bring Homer’s The Odyssey to the big screen, with Universal Pictures announcing that the project will hit theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” the studio announced in a message on X, adding that “the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.”

Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 23, 2024

Homer wrote the ancient Greek epic around the 8th century BCE and the story revolves around the dangerous journey of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, who was attempting to return home after the Trojan War. The epic has several mentions of encounters with the Cyclops, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. It dwells around the themes of heroism, loyalty and the struggles of human will against divine forces.

It is expected that this legendary tale will get a modern twist with this upcoming adaptation as we can expect Nolan’s rendition of the epic to be one of the most ambitious retellings of The Odyssey. However, this isn’t the first time the poem has inspired art and cinema. From Kirk Douglas in the 1954 Italian film Ulysses to Armand Assante in the 1997 miniseries The Odyssey, there have been many revisits to the Greek epic.

Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche recently brought the story to life in Uberto Pasolini’s The Return, which was released earlier this month. Beyond films, Homer’s masterpiece has always influenced works in literature as well. Some outstanding ones are James Joyce’s Ulysses and Margaret Atwood’s The Penelopiad. There are instances in pop culture, too, including the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Star Trek: Odyssey.

But this time, Nolan is pulling out all the stops. Fresh off his success with the Best Picture-winning Oppenheimer, the director has gathered a sensational cast for the project. Fans can expect to see Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. With all this excitement winding up, the upcoming adaptation seems to promise an unforgettable adventure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Nolan (@christophernolann)

Nolan’s reputation for groundbreaking visuals is no longer a secret for his fans. This adaptation is no exception, either. As IMAX technology takes center stage, fans can expect to experience Odysseus’ epic journey like never before. As per reports, shooting is planned to kick off early next year. This marks Nolan’s second collaboration with Universal after Oppenheimer.

The July 2026 release date aligns with Nolan’s usual blockbuster timing. That for sure sets the stage for yet another box-office wonder.

Nolan is ready to take on this journey to mix ancient mythology with scintillating filmmaking. Expectedly, The Odyssey is gearing up to be one of Nolan’s most thrilling projects yet.

Mark your calendars—this is one voyage you wouldn’t want to miss!