Anne Hathaway Had No Idea She Was Dating a ‘Criminal’ for Four Years: ‘Love at First Sight'

Anne Hathaway, the Oscar-winning actress popular for her roles in films like Princess Diaries, once found herself entangled in a real-life drama that could rival any Hollywood script. Today, Hathaway is happily married to Adam Shulman and a proud mother to their son, Jonathan. However, rewind to 200, and her romantic life was a far cry from the serene stability she enjoys now. In 2008, Hathaway’s world was turned upside down when her then-boyfriend, Italian entrepreneur Raffaello Follieri, was arrested and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. The couple had been together for four years, and Hathaway had often spoken affectionately about him in interviews.

As per the reports of Mamamia, she once gushed, “It was totally love at first sight…He is sooo good-looking … He looks like a God.” However, behind the bling lay a tangled web of deceit and financial impropriety that would soon unravel spectacularly. She once praised him and exclaimed, "My boyfriend is incredible in a lot of ways, but when it comes to his charity... One of the most untouted aphrodisiacs in the world is charity work…Seriously, you want a girl to be impressed, vaccinate some kids, build a house."

At that time, Follieri had been living a luxurious lifestyle funded by investors’ money, which he claimed was for buying and redeveloping properties owned by the Catholic Church. Posing as a Vatican representative, he convinced investors that he had been appointed to manage the Church’s investments, even claiming to have met the Pope. This detailed scam saw him accumulate millions of dollars, which he used to fund extravagant holidays, private flights, and an impressive property portfolio.

Remember that time Anne Hathaway dated an Italian conman and the FBI confiscated her diary?



The only Princess Diaries sequel we’re interested in- on Afternoon Delight #48. pic.twitter.com/dZho4GAyBX — The Drama Club (@DramaClubPod) June 24, 2019

The charade collapsed in 2008, shortly after Hathaway ended their relationship. Just ten days after their breakup, Follieri was arrested by the FBI at his Trump Tower penthouse. He was subsequently sentenced to four years in federal prison, and upon his release in 2012, he was deported to Italy by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During their relationship, Hathaway had served as a financial donor and board member for Follieri’s foundation. Although she was cleared of any wrongdoing, she was not entirely relieved. The authorities seized her private journals as part of the investigation, and she had to surrender thousands of dollars worth of jewelry gifted to her by Follieri.

As per the sources of HuffPost, reflecting on the tumultuous period, Hathaway shared, "I felt so foolish initially, and I expected everyone to judge me, but all I got from family members, friends, and strangers – from every corner – was compassion. I found it so humbling, and it really got me through everything…Goodness, it was a bad relationship. It was an embarrassing break-up." She further added, "The whole experience made me so much closer to my family…I feel like I'm a better friend, because I had to receive so much love in 2008, so I really understand what it is now to give it. It was really a transformative experience in a lot of good ways."