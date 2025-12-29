Christmas Horror in Pennsylvania — Teen Arrested After Allegedly Killing Parents

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about a homicide.

While many people celebrate the holiday season with family and friends, it is also a time when some families grieve the loss of loved ones under tragic circumstances.

In a recent incident, a Pennsylvania teenager is facing serious charges after allegedly shooting both of his parents one day after Christmas, an attack that resulted in his mother’s death. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Garrison Road in Freeport Township around 1:58 p.m. on December 26.

According to a statement by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), an adult man was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the same hospital and later released in stable condition, authorities said. Investigators said the victims were a married couple, and their 18-year-old son, Jarrod Noll, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

As per PEOPLE, Noll fled the scene after the incident, and police launched an extensive search using K-9 units and helicopters. “We used tracking dogs, we used helicopters, and we used police on foot searching rough terrain,” PSP Sergeant Richard Sizer confirmed. Later that evening, the PSP confirmed that Noll was taken into custody by the West Virginia State Police.

“This was a significant danger to the community,” PSP Sgt. Richard Sizer said. He said Noll was believed to be armed, which made the search more difficult. Reportedly, Jarrod Noll’s younger siblings were inside the home at the time of the incident, though the shooting occurred outside.

While the motive for the killing remains unknown at the time of writing, the suspect remains in custody and has been charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Furthermore, in a similar case in Florida right before Christmas, a 47-year-old man named Jason Kenney, who was battling mental health issues and substance addiction, shot and killed his wife. He also attempted to kill his stepdaughter before shooting himself after getting into an argument over watching NFL games.

Sheriff Judd said the incident shattered the entire family, especially as it occurred so close to Christmas on December 22, 2025. It has been reported that during Christmas, crimes such as drunk driving, major thefts like breaking into stores, pickpocketing, and various kinds of assaults tend to increase. Certain hate crimes also occur, targeting Christian symbols around Christmas.

Its advised to always be safe while being out late during the party season and to be around friends who are safe, and most importantly, to drink responsibly.