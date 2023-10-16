Christine Brown Says Moving Daughter, Truely, Away From Dad Kody 'Preserved Their Relationship'

Christine Brown, one of Kody Brown's former plural wives, stated in a recent episode that her decision to go to Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely, had actually protected her relationship with Kody. Her ex-husband Kody, on the other hand, flatly denied this claim, calling it "B.S.," reports US Weekly.

Christine, 51, made headlines when she decided to return to Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely. On a recent episode of Sister Wives, she defended her decision, claiming that it was the best way to keep Truely's connection with Kody intact. "When I lived in Flagstaff, [Arizona], I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely," she said.

"I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him." She added, “I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it. And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.” Christine confessed honestly, "I know it sounds like that doesn’t quite compute."

Christine's ex-husband and the patriarch of the Sister Wives family, Kody, had a very different take on the situation. He revealed in a confessional interview, "For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it—that's such B.S. rationalization." Kody was unapologetic in dismissing Christine's statement as "ridiculous."

In addition to this, Sister Wives featured Christine's "ex-anniversary" in the episode. Janelle Brown, one of the other sister wives, and some of Christine's friends attended the celebration. An "ex-anniversary" commemorates the day Christine and Kody were spiritually married. As per Hollywood Life, Christine was still unhappy about how her marriage ended. She admitted to being "jaded" about the divorce and expressed disappointment with the outcome, calling it a "failure."

The Brown family was rocked by more than just Christine and Kody's divorce. Sister Wives Season 17 revealed how Christine's departure had already begun to affect the dynamics inside the plural family. Season 18 centered on Kody's poor relationship with Janelle, who had left him since filming began.

Despite the family's uncertain future, one heartening feature that emerged was Christine and Janelle's lasting bond. This was especially noticeable when Christine married her now husband, David Woolley, early this year. Janelle was the only Sister Wives cast member who attended the wedding.

Christine also supported the idea of divorce. She encouraged those who were thinking about divorce to go ahead with it, emphasizing that her own experience had shown her that the other side might be "awesome." While she stressed that she was not a therapist or psychiatrist, her viewpoint on divorce as a freeing choice was clear.

