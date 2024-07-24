When Christine Baumgartner’s Spending Patterns Revealed Her Divorce From Kevin Costner Was Planned

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's divorce procedure took a turn as documents continued to shed light on their tumultuous marriage. One such filing from Costner implied that Baumgartner had been planning the end of their marriage for the past few months before finally filing for divorce; it stated that Baumgartner "had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023" and is seeking financial assistance from him for the same.

According to legal papers obtained by Page Six, Baumgartner is accused of using household staff members' credit cards, provided by Costner, to obtain cash advances and purchase personal items. Notably, Costner's lawyer alleged she "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed." The mother of three paid her lawyer, Susan Weiner, "on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin]."

Further raising suspicions is Baumgartner's expenditure of $25,000 from Costner's personal property fund on a criminal defense attorney, a financial move for which she never explained. This unusual transaction hints at meticulous planning and secrecy leading up to the divorce. Another significant revelation from Costner's filings is Baumgartner's purchase of a new vehicle, a departure from their usual practice of leasing cars. This seemingly strategic move suggests a careful review of their prenuptial agreement, possibly aimed at securing personal assets. Costner's legal team's allegations have further made the situation murkier as the celeb couple's split is turning sour day by day.

The divorce proceedings between Costner and Baumgartner have been far from amicable. Contentious issues have arisen, including disputes over her move-out date and child support payments for their three children; Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13. Baumgartner also vacated their $145 million Carpinteria, California, property on July 31, adding another layer of complexity to their already messy split. (Previously, she claimed that Costner couldn't legally force her to vacate the house, but a judge ruled she needed to leave the house by the end of July.)

As the proceedings went on, additional alarming information was being disclosed. The revelations in these court documents provided a rare glimpse into the complexities and tensions that can lurk behind the glamorous facade of celebrity marriages. Kevin and Baumgartner's legal battles only make it a difficult phase for their children as the couple part ways. However, both parents are committed to the upbringing of their children and building healthy relationships as co-parents. One thing is certain: the Costner-Baumgartner divorce is far from reaching a peaceful resolution, and the courtroom drama is bound to continue unfolding in the public eye.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2023. It has since been updated.