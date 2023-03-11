Christie Brinkley Embraces Gray Hair In New Photo

Christie Brinkley is considering ditching her signature blonde locks for a more natural look. At 69, the former supermodel—who is all about aging gracefully—is considering letting her silver strands shine. In a new Instagram photo, Brinkley showed off salt-and-pepper roots and contemplated going gray completely. In the photos, Brinkley posed on the beach wearing cuffed jeans, boots and a pea coat, a storm appearing to roll in behind her. “Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs...to keep or not to keep?” she wrote under the carousel of photos, with one that shared a close-up of her roots. “Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace.” She continued, adding that her son “thinks it looks cool,” but she personally prefers the “silver whitecap” look over the grayish wave itself, which may prompt her to wait until her hair lightens even more to take the plunge. “The verdict is still out!” she wrote. “Happy Sunday! 🌊🌊”

Brinkley's Instagram followers seemed to have mixed opinions, with some suggesting that she go gray and some saying she should hold on to her blond locks for longer. "Stay blonde! It suits you," one wrote. Another commented, "You’re gorgeous regardless, but I think you should remain a California blonde!" On the opposite end were some folks who thought it was refreshing that Brinkley was considering making the big leap to gray hair. "Gray is the new blonde…you would look stunning!" one Instagram user said. Another shared the following advice: "My vote is to embrace the natural beauty of your hair! Since I stopped coloring my hair I was surprised to discover I got more compliments on it than I have ever had before."

Brinkley has long touted the belief that everyone has the right to choose how they age, especially given the health and beauty advances of today’s world. In her opinion, it’s all about what makes the individual happy. “We’ve learned so much about how our bodies and minds work…and ways to extend our wellbeing and energy,” she captioned her recent 69th birthday post. “Plus we have a full menu of choices and ways to look as good as we feel! From makeup and wardrobe to dermatology!” She continued: “Those days of hiding our age are over! I’m 69 and I feel GRATEFUL!” The blond beauty wrapped up her post by encouraging women to “proclaim your age.” “Make those numbers your b---h!” she said.

Brinkley has three children: daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37; son Jack Brinkley Cook, 27; and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, and she teaches them the same mindset. Speaking to People, Sailor shared that her mother has always taught to her prioritize graciousness over looks and stardom. "Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," Brinkley-Cook, expressed to the publication. "Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest."