Christian Leaders Denounce Trump Administration, Call for Resistance

Hundreds of Christian leaders have publicly criticized the Trump administration, urging believers to take what they see as faithful and active opposition to policies that threaten democratic institutions and vulnerable communities.

The statement, titled “A Call to Christians in a Crisis of Faith and Democracy,” was released at the start of Lent. It is signed by pastors, leaders from various denominations, seminary professors, and heads of nonprofits from different traditions. According to USA Today, the signers believe the current political climate requires visible action from people of faith.

“We are facing a cruel and oppressive government,” the statement begins, continuing: “In moments like this, silence is not neutrality; it is an active choice to permit harm.”

The declaration asks Christians to reject policies that harm immigrants, undermine democratic norms, and twist Christian teaching for political gain. It urges congregations to engage in public witness, defend voting rights, support immigrant communities, and hold elected officials accountable.

Organizers told USA Today that the letter came from discussions among faith leaders who felt the need to respond together rather than individually. They aim to express moral concerns grounded in Christian scripture and social teaching, while avoiding direct political involvement.

The statement criticizes efforts for mass deportation, limits on asylum, and rhetoric that dehumanizes migrants. It also points to threats to democratic governance, including attempts to weaken institutional checks and balances.

Several prominent signers mentioned that the timing, during Lent, was intentional. Lent is traditionally a time of repentance, prayer, and self-examination in many Christian faiths. The authors view this moment as one that requires not only reflection but a commitment to act publicly.

USA Today reported that the signatories represent mainline Protestant, Catholic, and evangelical backgrounds. Some are associated with universities and national advocacy groups, while others serve as pastors in local churches.

The letter also addresses what it describes as “white Christian nationalism,” arguing that linking Christian identity with political power corrupts both faith and democracy. The authors believe that Christian loyalty should not be tied to any single political movement.

The White House did not immediately respond to USA Today’s requests for comment regarding the statement.

The release highlights ongoing tension within American Christianity about the role of faith in politics. While many evangelical leaders have closely aligned with President Donald Trump, other Christian groups are becoming more vocal in their opposition to his administration’s immigration policies and use of executive power.

The statement does not endorse specific candidates but calls for ongoing civic involvement. It encourages Christians to vote, organize, speak publicly, and support policies that protect marginalized communities.

Organizers mentioned that they are still adding more names to the list of signatories. They also plan educational events and resources to help congregations discuss the issues raised in the statement.

This public letter represents one of the most coordinated faith-based critiques of the administration during Trump’s second term. By using theological language rather than political, the signers aim to present their message as a matter of conscience and discipleship.

As discussions continue regarding immigration, executive authority, and democratic governance, the signers say they plan to maintain what they describe as faithful resistance grounded in scripture and civic responsibility.