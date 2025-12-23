Chris Rea – ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ Singer Dead At 74

Chris Rea, known for the classic song, “Driving Home For Christmas,” has passed away after a short illness at 74, just three days before Christmas.

The singer’s official Instagram account shared the sad news, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Chris, who died peacefully earlier today following a short illness,” and adding, “Chris’s music has created the soundtrack to many lives, and his legacy will live on through the songs he leaves behind.”

Fan comments on the Instagram post include, “You have arrived home for Christmas, Rip legend.” Another fan noted, “Driving Home for Christmas playing in my car right now,” adding, “This song has always been my favorite Christmas Song. Thank you for the music, Chris Rea. You will never be forgotten. Rest in peace.”

Another sad fan wrote, “Safe drive home, Chris, and thank you for the music. I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

Yet another commented, “RIP Chris. It’s actually hard to sum up in a sentence how influential his music was especially to peoole [sic] from Teesside.”

The British rock and blues singer and songwriter, is known for other hit songs, including “The Road To Hell,” “Do They Know Its Christmas,” and “Nothing to Fear.”

A statement was released on behalf of Rea’s wife, Joan, and two children, Josephine and Julia, reading, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Who doesn’t love a bit of Chris Rea when they are driving home for Christmas? ❤️🎄🚙💨💨💨#MerryChristmas #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/79YrThLDvX — Chris 🌞 (@Chris_Alex) December 20, 2025

Rea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and his pancreas was removed in 2001. The musician also suffered a stroke in 2016.

The singer was born in 1951 in Middlesbrough, UK, and found fame during the late 70s and 80s with other hits, including, “Fool (If You Think It’s Over)”, “Let’s Dance” and “The Road To Hell.” However, it was his 1988 compilation album, “New Light Through Old Windows,” included his biggest hit “Driving Home For Christmas.”

Rest in peace Chris Rea. Famous for his wonderful husky, bluesy voice. We’ve all heard “Driving Home For Christmas” on the radio recently, but my favourite song is “Road to Hell”. The full version is hardly ever played. It’s well worth listening to, so I’m posting it here. pic.twitter.com/TR6OsFhdpA — Mark Coughlan (@mjc0ughl4n) December 22, 2025

According to the late singer’s website, the song “tells the story of a weary traveller making his way home, a moment of warmth, humour and holiday spirit that’s never lost its magic.”

The Christmas classic was first released in 1986, and features in the 2025 M&S Food Christmas advert in the UK, which features British comedian Dawn French singing along with Rea in her car.

In total, Chris Rea released more than 25 studio albums, two of which – The Road To Hell (1989) and “Auberge” (1991), topped the UK Albums Chart. His fans will surely miss him.

Rea is survived by his wife Joan and their daughters Josephine and Julia.