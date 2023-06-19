Chris Hemsworth Shares His Love for Water Surfing : 'There's a Cleansing Every Time I Get in the Water'

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, most known for his character "Thor" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), talked about his love for surfing and water. Introspecting on the same, he said, "there's a cleansing every time I get in the water." He dove into details explaining the catharsis he undergoes each time he steps into the water.

Hemsworth used to live in the lovely district of Mona Vale, in the area of Sydney that is referred to as the Northern Beaches. Since 2015, Hemsworth has resided at Byron Bay, a gorgeous place on New South Wales's northern coast. Hannah-Rose Yee of GQ Magazine and Hemsworth returned to Mona Vale to speak with Hayden Cox about a surfboard. Cox, an Australian surfboard designer whose high-performance Haydenshapes boards are favored by both professionals and celebrities, met Hemsworth in private for a design session. Hemsworth told the interviewer, "Let's go, like, lots of color," with the inspiration being "mushroom trip, acid swelling, '70s vibe."

Cox and Hemsworth have actually been friends since they were both 19 years old, spending their mornings in Mona Vale searching for the ideal wave. When Cox was asked if Hemsworth was a skilled surfer, Cox beamed, "Yeah, he rips." Hemsworth pretended to be unconcerned about the compliment but was plainly ecstatic.

Hemsworth had conversed a lot about surfboards, grovellers, twinnies, shortboards, rail line rockers and rear quads. He said, "I've always loved surfing," adding "It's one of the few things that holds my attention completely and in its entirety." He feels cast off when he isn't near water. As per the magazine, he started traveling to Hossegor in southwest France to go surfing every other weekend while the shooting of his most recent movie, "Extraction 2," was still going on in Prague. "That got me through," he said.

Furthermore, surfing at home in Byron Bay is epic for Hemsworth. When Hemsworth isn't there while he's working, on press tours or even when he's out for a trip, he finds himself wondering why he ever left. "There's a cleansing every time I get in the water. If I'm having some sort of inner conflict or turmoil, it's the one place I go." Hemsworth shares, "There's a feeling of starting again."

Recently, Hemsworth has done a lot of surfing. "I've just been enjoying downtime," he said. Later, he jokingly comes up with another term for it: "unemployed." He understated the fact that it has been a "busy 10 years" with eight Marvel mega-blockbusters, a few other franchises, and a recent National Geographic docuseries called "Limitless" that turned into a six-episode of meditation on life's purpose. Since November, he has been parked at home, alternately driving his kids to school, taking them surfing, and surfing himself.

