Chris Hemsworth Wants Daughter India Rose To 'Slow Down' Post Notable 'Thor' Cameo

Chris Hemsworth is proud of his daughter's notable performance in "Thor: Love and Thunder." However, the father in him is reluctant to push his little girl for more meaty roles in Hollywood. India Rose Hemsworth clearly stole the screen with her cameo, but Hemsworth wants her to "take it slow," for all the right reasons.

The "Extraction" star recently walked the red carpet for Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event. The event was held in São Paulo, Brazil, where he stopped by for an exclusive talk with ET's Denny Directo. During this interaction, he opened up about acting alongside his family one day.

"I'm open to all of it!" he shared. "Someone's got to write it. I am not a writer, but I could pen [a couple] of ideas to paper and send them through." The 39-year-old actor tied the knot with model and actress Elsa Pataky in 2010. Pataky also recently starred in Netflix's thriller "Interceptor," reports ET.

Hemsworth's gearing up for his upcoming Netflix blockbuster action sequel "Extraction 2" and said that he would love to act in a white-knuckle action epic for Netflix alongside his talented and gorgeous wife. However, the father of three was a little less keen on his 11-year-old daughter's Hollywood career.

Despite enjoying India's cameo role in the movie, he is in no rush for her to return to the big screen for reasons every parent will relate to. He shared, "You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing."

Talking about his daughter's role in the film, Hemsworth continued, "I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialogue in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!' And she was a pro and loved it." But with regard to her upcoming projects, the actor in him quietened down while the father took over.

"But I want her to have a childhood," he added, "and so does she." Like any other parent, Hemsworth wants his daughter to cherish her childhood days.

Hemsworth explained, "When she's a bit older, and if she's keen to do more things, then I'm all for it," per Entertainment Tonight. Despite being a celebrity, he intends a "normal" childhood for his children.

"But I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,'" he added. "Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss [a lot] of things."

However, Hemsworth is riding full speed on the train of fame as he visited Brazil for the first time for the Tudum event. He also spent time with legend Arnold Schwarzenegger at the gym, as per Entertainment Weekly. "That was cool, yeah, that was the highlight of my life," marveled Hemsworth.

"I saw him in the gym, and I was like, 'Oh my god! That's Arnold!' And the heart rate goes up a bit. There's nervous trepidation. He's like, 'Chris! Oh, hey, how are you?' And we had a chat. He's wonderful," gushed Hemsworth.

