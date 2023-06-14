Chris Hemsworth Praises His Wife Elsa Pataky, Said Her 'Sacrifice and Support' Means Everything

Chris Hemsworth cannot stop gushing about his beautiful, resilient wife, Elsa Pataky.

In a new British GQ cover story, the Australian actor conveyed his appreciation for his wife, Elsa Pataky, and recognized the profound impact she has had on his personal and professional accomplishments. "Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness — everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn't have done any of the things I've done without it," he said. In the interview, the Thor actor also emphasized the exceptional qualities that characterize their marital bond.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

The 39-year-old actor shares three children with Pataky: an 11-year-old daughter named India and nine-year-old twins named Tristan and Sasha. Hemsworth eloquently explained that his relationship with his wife is founded on a common objective to "have a good time, to laugh and be involved in new adventures." He revealed that his relationship with her has been vital in helping him achieve his professional success and mold him into the person he is today.

Chris Hemsworth reflected on his hectic family life and career. He acknowledged that the couple felt a stronger connection once they started their family, even as his career was taking off. He explained: “We were having kids [at] the same time my career was taking off, the same time we were getting married, the same time we were getting to know each other. It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, or six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

According to the Independent, Hemsworth admitted that having children made him feel like time was passing quickly. He revealed that after the release of Thor, he was solely focused on his career until “the last couple of years." Hemsworth said: “I was going from one film to another, didn’t know if the phone was going to stop ringing. I’d spent so many years coming up thinking, Am I going to make it? And once it starts to roll you’re like, I don’t want to get off this train. This could be my one shot.”

However, while working on the 2022 TV series Limitless alongside his wife, Hemsworth had an epiphany that caused a shift in his priorities, and he learned that he needed to take a step back from acting. “All of these beautiful moments were rapidly flying past me. It made me just kind of want to wrap up that show and get back and see my family. And I did," Hemsworth said.

Despite currently taking a break from acting, the renowned actor did not dismiss the possibility of reprising his role as Thor, provided that the script aligned with his expectations and requirements. He said: "Seeing what they have to offer creatively if there is something new [for the character]. But I really wanna do some other stuff for a while."