Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Is Taking a Break from Movies

The beloved actor Chris Hemsworth explained his desire of wanting to step back from his acting career in order to focus more on his family and spending time with his three children whom he shares with his wife Elsa Pataky.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair on November 17, 2022, Hemsworth discussed his desire to take a step back from acting in any further movies after finding out the results of a genetic test. The actor tested with a high-risk factor of developing Alzheimer's disease on the show "Limitless." This was a result of Hemsworth inheriting copies of a gene known as 'APOE4'. The risk of the "Thor" actor developing the disease at the time was roughly 8-10 times higher than most people mainly because he inherited the said gene from his parents.

In another conversation with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, the "Extraction 2" actor made sure to rectify his statement made earlier about stepping back from acting. He explained how these comments may have gotten "blown out of proportion" In light of his conversation with Vanity Fair last year, the "Red Dawn" actor mentioned the motive and reason he genuinely wanted a break from acting. Hemsworth claimed that because of this high-risk factor, each moment that he spent with his family was extremely special and cherished. "The idea is that I won't be able to remember the life I've experienced or my wife, my kids is probably my biggest fear," shared a very vulnerable and emotional Hemsworth.

However, it appears that the decision to step back was not just a consequence of finding out the results of the test. The actor opened up about the reason being that he's worked in the industry for 10 long years earning much success in the majority of the films he ventured into. However, he felt that it was now time to really step back and spend some quality time with his family while making up for lost time through the tough years of continuous filming.

"I wanted to take off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with," emphasized Hemsworth. The "Avengers" star truly cherishes his family and doesn't miss an opportunity to note the time spent with either of them. His Instagram following is often graced by precious posts of his children and wife occasionally. From moments at the beach to celebrating birthdays or anniversaries, Hemsworth makes sure that he's ever-present for his family whenever they need him and is an incredible father to his precious children.

