Chris Hemsworth Gets Nostalgic as He Drives Past 'Starter Home' in Sydney: "It Was My Entire World"

Chris Hemsworth has been in the industry for over 20 years now, and his fan following continues to grow as he captivates audiences with his charismatic performances. In a recent interview, the actor "walked down memory lane" and recalled his early days in Hollywood. The Thor actor candidly recalled the various homes that he had lived in throughout the years. Chris' eyes lit up while speaking about his "starter home," a tiny, one-bedroom flat situated in the stunning oceanic suburb of Mona Vale, Sydney.

In an interview with British GQ, the Extraction actor called the fir-lined Seabeach Avenue home his "entire world" since it was here that a 19-year-old Chris laid the foundation for becoming a "global icon." For three years Hemsworth spent all his time in Mona Vale filming over 100 episodes of the Australian soap opera Home and Away in the scenic vicinity of his "starter home" just a few beaches away.

The 12 Strong actor grew up in the south-eastern region of Australia, in Victoria. He lived first in Melbourne and then shifted base to two hours outside it on Phillip Island. However, it was his undying passion for surfing that pulled him closer to Mona Vale. His old street in Seabeach Avenue in Mona Vale stands well outside the city and runs perpendicular to Surfview Road, which, true to its name, presents breathtaking ocean views. Hemsworth revealed. “I’ve always loved surfing. It’s one of the few things that holds my attention completely and in its entirety.”

Speaking about his earlier days of struggle while living in Mona Vale, he said, “There was so much pressure I put on myself, as to what I wanted to do and how good I wanted to be.” Now, he finds peace in flowing with the process: “The only way to find the magic or the really special moments is just being okay with the fact that it might not work. And that doesn’t mean you don’t care, I care about it more than anything. But you need to surrender to the process and realize that, ‘Look, I’ve done my part and the outcome to this is beyond my control.’”

Hemsworth also recalled spending time at his grandparents' house and said, “It felt so big. My memory of it was this huge house, but the reality was more down to earth: two bedrooms, one of which had been divided in half. I laughed about it with my brother the other day. We don’t need much, do we? You can trick yourself into thinking more is somehow the answer to happiness.” As per Hola! the actor currently lives in a $20 million mega-mansion on Byron Bay with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and three children: daughter India and twin boys Tristan and Sasha.

The 4.2-hectare lavish property stands in the middle of a lush forest, in its own secluded area. The Balinese-style mansion features six bedrooms, various game rooms, a sun deck, luxurious spa facilities, and a spacious kitchen. The outdoors boasts a panoramic ocean view and a built-in fire pit near the forest. However, Hemsworth still remains nostalgic about his Mona Vale home from where he stepped into his Hollywood career.