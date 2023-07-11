Chris Hemsworth Posts Heartwarming Tribute For Dad Craig As They Celebrate His Birthday In Mykonos

A beautiful father-son moment was recently witnessed between the Thor star Chris Hemsworth and his young and happening dad Craig Hemsworth. The 39-year-old actor is every inch of a devoted son to his father and sent a heartwarming birthday tribute to him. In a week-long celebration, Chris ensured his dad had the best time in the world.

The birthday celebration had his family and close friends in attendance. Chris' best pal from Hollywood, Matt Damon, could also be seen on the Greek island of Mykonos, reported Daily Mail. The Extraction actor posted a joyous video from his father's 68th birth anniversary on his Instagram account.

The Hemsworth family raised a toast in Craig Hemsworth's name and began the celebrations with cake-cutting followed by a lunch. The snapshots prove that Chris has indeed inherited his great looks from his father.

As they kicked off the birthday celebrations, Chris took to Instagram to post a video of the same, captioning it, "Happy birthday to my dad, the greatest man I know! My hero, my mentor, my inspiration. Love you, Dad!" The cheerful reel showed Chris, his mother Leonie, 63, and brothers Liam and Luke celebrating Dad [Craig's] birthday.

Craig's kith and kin gathered around a table in what seemed like a restaurant in Mykonos, with music blazing and everyone jumping with joy and excitement singing, 'Happy Birthday' around a cake topped with sparklers. The next snap had a heartwarming photo of Chris with his brother Liam alongside his parents.

The third slide had Chris playfully wearing the "Mykonos" hat and pointing his finger at it while taking a selfie with the beach as the backdrop. The photo after that captured a candid click of his gorgeous parents leaning against each other while the couple grinned ear-to-ear.

The last photo captured the essence of a loving family as the Hemsworth clan posed for the camera with their arms around each other and smiling wide. They sure know how to party and live life to the fullest. The Hemsworths spent their week away in Mykonos with the Air star Damon.

The guests also traveled from different directions to join Craig's destination soiree. Apart from Damon, the other exclusive guests included Good Will Hunting star's wife Luciana Barroso- Chris' actress wife, Elsa Pataky- the Australian model Gabriella Brooks - girlfriend of Liam - radio personality Lauren Phillips and her partner, AVMIN air boss Paul O'Brien.

The star-studded event was held at one of the Mykonos island's most exclusive beach clubs, reported Daily Mail Australia. Craig's fame is credited to his three highly successful sons- Luke, Chris, and Liam Hemsworth who have risen to become Hollywood A-listers. All three have gained recognition for their work.

Craig Hemsworth is a social services counselor. He has been playing this role for a significant period. He has a longstanding career where he collaborated with several social service agencies. He had been [especially] involved in the child protection sector in Australia alongside his wife, Leonie.

Before becoming a renowned name in the social service industry, he has experience working on a cattle farm in the Northern Territory. Like any father, Craig takes pride in his son's achievements, but his own net worth is estimated to be $1 million from his primary source of income as a social service counselor, as per Web of Bio.

