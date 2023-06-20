Chris Hemsworth Bumps into Arnold Schwarzenegger at Brazilian Gym, Calls it a 'Pretty Special Moment'

Chris Hemsworth had a surprise fanboy moment at a gym in Brazil when he met legendary action star, Arnold Schwarzenegger. "What a dream to train with the one and only", he captioned the impromptu meeting. Hemsworth is riding high on the success of his latest action flick "Extraction 2" and was in Brazil to attend the streaming giant's TUDUM event. Schwarzenegger too was there to promote his latest spy action thriller "Fubar."

Sharing his excitement on meeting the OG of action, the "Thor" star wrote on Instagram: "Ya never know who you'll bump into at the gym!" Schwarzenegger also echoed the sentiments by sharing the same picture on his Twitter with a tweet: "First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil, @chrishemsworth. See you all at @netflix #Tudum2023."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Calling it surreal, Hemsworth later exclusively told People on the Tudum red carpet, "I don't know what it was like for them to run into us. But it was kind of a dream come true." He added that the two had recently done a promotional video for Netflix which was shot separately. "We were on green screens in separate countries. So to work out with him, meet him — it was a pretty special moment." The Marvel actor added that Schwarzenegger was "as gracious and kind as I'd hoped."

Hemsworth's Instagram post soon got flooded with comments from fans and jealous co-stars. "Look at how pumped you are. The delts. The triceps." Schwarzenegger commented with an appreciation thumbs up. Luke Hemsworth, Chris' older brother, commented, "I'm officially jealous," on his younger brother's post. Serena Williams too expressed her envy, with, "Noooo now I'm super jealous."

Image Source: Getty Images | Gerald Matzka

Hemsworth is thrilled that "Extraction 2" is trending on the number one spot on the streaming giant. Sharing the moment on Instagram, he wrote, "Holy Sh*t! Can't thank you all enough for making Extraction number 1 and 2 on @netflix right now." He also added that Netflix has already started the pre-production stage for a third installment of the action movie franchise. Schwarzenegger too is on cloud nine since his comedy-action series "Fubar" has been renewed by the streaming platform for season 2. He promised his fans during the TUDUM event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that the second installment will be packed with more action sequences and humor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alexandre Schneider

Similarly, the "Terminator" star's Netflix documentary series titled "Arnold" has racked up excellent viewing figures. The documentary is divided into three parts and showcases the various stages of Schwarzenegger's life. Part one is titled "Athlete" and follows his journey as a bodybuilder. The next part is titled "Actor" and it showcases his Hollywood success and fame. The final part is titled "American" and it follows his turbulent phase as Governor of California.

"Fubar" released on May 25 and Hemsworth' "Extraction 2" premiered on Netflix on June 16.

