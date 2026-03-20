Chris Hayes recently made a jab at Donald Trump. He went after the president’s conduct in the Oval Office. Speaking on his show, All In with Chris Hayes, Hayes mentioned several instances from the office that concerned him.

“Everyone once in a while, you just have to remind yourself that the president of the United States is a sociopath. Or, at the very least, being charitable here, he just can’t help himself from acting like one. “

According to Hayes, Trump displayed sociopathic tendencies, as he failed to show tact and decency and failed to realize that others in front of him also had thoughts and feelings of their own. Hayes said this was evident in Trump’s meeting in the Oval Office with Sanae Takaichi, as the president made genuinely shocking comments in response to a perfectly legitimate question from a Japanese reporter on coordination, or lack thereof, with other countries during the war.

Trump was criticized for another reason when he made a comment concerning Attack on Pearl Harbor directly to Takaichi. This was in reference to a comment about “surprise,” which related to an aspect of Japan’s history and made Takaichi look uncomfortable as the event was unfolding. Hayes continued to explain that the issue was significant in reference to Japan’s history as a nation that had been subject to atomic bomb attacks by the U.S.

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Chris Hayes broadcast a clip of Donald Trump appearing pleased by the news, patting Mike Johnson on the back as he made the comment. Hayes said that after more than a decade of reporting on Trump, he often finds himself trying to think of new ways to describe this same pattern of behavior from the president of the United States.

Hayes said this is a dangerous situation and that it is particularly dangerous because of how much power is vested in one man, especially during a war that has no end in sight and has far-reaching implications for global safety, as reported by RawStory.

Hayes has stepped up his attacks on President Trump in his latest segment, referencing a highly controversial conversation during a meeting at the White House. Hayes highlighted a conversation involving Johnson, during which Trump was seen sharing information regarding the health of Neal Dunn, a 73-year-old legislator who has already announced that he will not run for re-election.

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Chris Hayes was astonished by what he saw. He revealed the most striking thing about this conversation is how rarely this kind of information is shared in a public, on-camera setting. Chris Hayes was also surprised by the nature of the conversation, stating he was not sure what was more surprising, the fact of the conversation or how little the president of the United States and Johnson seem to think it is a big deal. Hayes also pointed out that Susie Wiles was present during the meeting, just after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.